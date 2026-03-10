Trump Says Choosing Khamenei’s Son Was a ‘Big Mistake’ — What Comes Next?

Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with the new Supreme Leader in Iran. He was asked about his choice of leader for the country at a press conference at his Doral resort in Miami, Florida.

Trump spoke at length about leadership and the change of regimes and said,

“I like the idea of internal — and eternal — come to think of it. It works well. We’ve proven that in Venezuela, with the woman, Delcy, she’s doing a great job, there’s no disruption.”

He added, “In Iraq, everyone got fired, the military, the politicians, and they turned into ISIS. We don’t want that. They talk about the son of the Shah; he hasn’t been there in many, many years. We have a formula, Venezuela, smart country, we’ve taken out 100 million barrels of oil, which is now in Houston, which is being taken care of and made so beautiful in refineries.”

A video of the exchange was shared on X:

Q: You said you have someone in mind to be the new Iranian leader if not the Ayatollah’s son. What are you looking for? Someone internal? TRUMP: I think the idear of eter — internal and eternal, come to think of it. But I like the idear of internal because it workssssss well. I… pic.twitter.com/f1x0w8LzuH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

Venezuela required a regime change after Trump approved the mission to capture Nicolás Maduro and his wife, accusing them of narcoterrorism against the United States. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was picked as the new leader after Ayatollah Khamenei was killed during the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Trump repeatedly warned Iran against electing the Ayatollah’s son as the leader, and now he is disappointed with the choice. He called it a big mistake and suggested he could face the same fate as his father.

Trump does not think that the Ayatollah’s son’s leadership will last. He did not share his exact plans to deal with the situation, but did mention that he was not happy with him. Trump has been vague about his plans. The conflict with Iran is ongoing.

⚡ JUST IN – In First Reaction, Trump Says He Is ‘Not Happy’ Over Appointment Of Iran’s New Supreme Leader The US chose the wrong country this time. pic.twitter.com/bCeBj4oqqh — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 9, 2026

Earlier, Trump said the war would end in four weeks, but did not share his plan for what would happen after the strikes. Many fear he does not have an endgame for the war and has underestimated Iran. The retaliatory attacks in the Middle East have made the US troops vulnerable. The US even asked Ukraine to help fight Iran’s Shahed drones, according to The New York Times.

Trump also told Time, “I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei.” He wants the Iranian leader to bring harmony and peace to the region. Mojtaba is not the right choice, according to him. Apart from not being happy with the new leader, Trump also claimed the US military sank 46 Iranian naval ships.