Trump Says Bullet Was 'World’s Largest Mosquito' While Recalling His Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

During a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a person tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump by firing multiple times at the stage. The attack tragically resulted in one spectator's death, and two others being critically injured. Trump sustained a bullet wound in his right ear and was swiftly taken down from the stage. He was later declared to be in stable condition. In a leaked call with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump described the bullet as feeling like the 'world's largest mosquito.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

This particular phone conversation was between Trump and Robert and was leaked on social media by Bobby Kennedy III. The post was later on deleted and Robert apologized after revealing his concerns over the unintended release of the video. In the video, Trump was heard saying, "Something wracked me. It felt like a giant — like the world's largest mosquito." He also recalled his phone call with President Joe Biden after the tragic shooting, according to People.

Trump said, “It was very nice actually. [Biden] called me, and he said, 'How did you choose to move to the right?' I said, 'I was just showing a chart.' I didn’t have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country." Earlier during his RNC speech, Trump spoke about surviving the assassination attempt as he said, "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight. We would not be together," as reported by ABC News.

The real estate tycoon further said, "Behind me and to the right was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership. In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right and was ready to begin a further turn, which I'm lucky I didn't, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear. I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet.'" He also said, "By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here. I'm supposed to be dead. I'm not supposed to be here."

The former president later appreciated the Secret Service agents for their quick action following the gunfire, getting him offstage and to safety. After getting shot in the ear, he still wanted to continue speaking but it was deemed unsafe. Meanwhile, as reported by CBS News, Biden condemned the attack and said, "There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence, ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to become normalized. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."

