Travis Kelce is 'Heartbroken' After Tragic Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

In the aftermath of a shooting incident at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, tight end Travis Kelce took to social media to express his thoughts. Kelce, along with the rest of the Chiefs, was participating in the parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 14th, just three days after the team won over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Page Six reported that Kelce conveyed his heartbreak over the tragic event, which saw at least 22 people shot and two fatalities during the Valentine's Day parade. The shooting occurred outside Union Station towards the conclusion of the parade.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jamie Squire

Kelce took to Twitter to express his sadness. In his tweet, he wrote, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me." Moreover, as reported by TODAY, the Kansas City Chiefs organization also issued a statement. They said, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station after today’s parade and rally.” Moreover, the team's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, sent a tweet as well on Wednesday afternoon. He wrote that he is “Praying for Kansas City.”

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

On Wednesday, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, also used social media to denounce the violence. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.” She expressed feeling "highly embarrassed" and "disappointed" by the shooting, further stating that Super Bowl victories will never feel the same. Furthermore, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder disclosed that the team, coaches, and staff were aboard a bus en route to Arrowhead Stadium when the gunfire erupted.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

The parade attracted a multitude of fans to downtown Kansas City to commemorate the Chiefs' victory. Among the attendees was Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who was evacuated from the celebration. The NFL also said, "Deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected."

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves verified that no NFL players or coaches were among those injured. However, Taylor Swift, who joined Kelce in celebrating the Chiefs' victory on Sunday night, was not in attendance at the victory parade, as she was on her way to Australia for her Eras Tour.

Moreover, President Joe Biden also released a statement on Wednesday evening in response to the shooting. He asked to "ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them." He also described the Super Bowl as the most uniting event in America. He further added, "Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?"