Trump Roasts Himself With Side-By-Side Comparison of Time Person of the Year Cover With 2023 Mugshot

U.S. President Donald Trump recently shared a post in an attempt at humour, comparing a mugshot of him taken in 2023 with a 2024 Time Magazine cover from when he was named Person of the Year.

The POTUS shared the post on his Truth Social account on January 23, 2026, with the caption,”How it started, how it’s going.” He had previously shared a similar post in 2024.

One may note that Trump also holds the title for the first non-successive president since the 19th century to be named Time’s “Person of the Year.” He was previously awarded the title in 2016.

Speaking after the ceremony at the time, the POTUS called the recognition an “honor,” per FOX News. ‘Thank you very much for doing it. Thank the whole group at Time. Really professional people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Trump mugshot was taken on August 24, 2023, after former president Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta following his indictment in a Georgia election interference case. It marked the first time a mugshot had been taken of a U.S. president or former president in history.

However, all the charges against Trump and his co-defendants were dropped by the then-executive director, Peter Skandalakis, in November 2025. He is now attempting to recover more than 6 million in legal fees from the Fulton County Jail.

The motion was filed in January 2026 by the POTUS’s attorney following the dismissal of the case after the removal of the District Attorney, Fani Wills.

“In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis,” Trump’s attorney Steve Sadow said in a written statement.

Skandalakis claimed that the case against the president would have to wait until 2029, since there was “no realistic prospect” of a president in office being under trial in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the White House reposted the viral meme by Donald Trump on their official X account. The comment section was flooded with multiple reactions, with users divided in their opinions.

“He definitely deserves this title!” wrote one user. Reacting to the meme, another user wondered, “I still don’t know how on earth can someone say he doesn’t like Trump.”

“America will continue to be great. Having President Trump at the helms of affairs reignited the hope that America is still the world power globally. He proves that America can remain consistently great,” a third user said. “True leaders move mountains” wrote another user.

Another moment connected to the mugshot went viral last February when the President’s face was spotted hanging in the White House. The picture was taken from inside the Oval Office during the president’s February 13 meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time, Trump’s mugshot, framed in gold, could reportedly be seen dangling on a wall alongside portraits of the Founding Fathers.