Trump Revives Nuclear Arms Race — Calls for “Immediate Testing” Amid Global Shock

Trump, who cried nuclear weapons. Donald Trump has called to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time in 3 decades. The declaration came with the President claiming that other countries had begun testing, and it was only right that the U.S. do the same. Russia refuted the theory while passing a warning of its own.

President Trump has ordered the US Military to “immediately” start testing its nuclear weapons. The timing of the announcement could not be considered anything but deliberate. Just a few hours after the President gave a green signal on the nuke testing, he met the Chinese leader who has aggressively worked on increasing his nation’s nuclear reserves.

In a post on Truth Social, he noted how America currently holds the largest amount of nuclear power in the world. Russia comes second, while China is a “distant” third. Trump wasn’t naive enough to ignore that this won’t hold true for too long.

He noted how the countries “will be even within 5 years” when it comes to the nuclear arsenal each possesses. According to the post, the Department of War will now start gearing up to resume nuclear testing, taking the other “countries’ testing programs” into consideration.

He then emphasised how much of a priority he is placing on the testing by revealing that the process would “begin immediately.” The President claimed that a “complete update and renovation of existing weapons” has been achieved in his First term itself.

“Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!” he added. The American military has refrained from testing its nuclear weapons since 1992 due to the test ban that has been put in place. But Trump noted how, with the changing political landscape, it is necessary to change that.

The President’s claims have triggered speculation about the possibility of a Cold War. Trump’s announcement comes in close quarters with Putin’s update about Russia’s newest underwater drone.

The Russian President announced that they had successfully tested an atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone. He also shared how the Russian military now possessed a nuclear-powered cruise missile. Putin made a note of how the underwater drone is “unstoppable.”

Dmitry Peskov came out to refute all of Trump’s claims. The Kremlin Spokesperson addresses Trump’s claims of other countries carrying out nuclear testing. “Until now, we were not aware that anyone was testing anything,” he added, according to a report by NBC News.

Peskov cleared the air by noting that the Burevestnik test was “in no way a nuclear test.” He went on to acknowledge how every country was just developing its defense systems, which did not mean that it was a nuclear test.

The spokesperson ended the statement on an edgy note while acknowledging that the U.S. was in the right to make “sovereign decisions.” He repeated Putin’s words by noting that “if someone abandons the moratorium, Russia will act accordingly.” Threat or warning? Take it as you may.