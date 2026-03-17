Politics

Trump Reveals GOP Lawmaker Would Have Died Without White House Medical Intervention

Published on: March 17, 2026 at 12:03 PM ET

The lawmaker had a severe heart condition.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump alleged a lawmaker would have been dead due to heart condition
Donald Trump put Mike Johnson on spot for revealing who the lawmaker was. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Trump White House)

There was an awkward moment at the Trump-Kennedy Center board meeting at the White House between Donald Trump and Mike Johnson. The president revealed that a GOP lawmaker would have been “dead by June” due to a heart condition.

But White House doctors intervened just in time to save his life. Amid this interaction, Trump prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to reveal the name of the Republican congressman. Earlier, Trump expressed his frustration with Johnson over election priorities. 

Johnson added, “OK, that wasn’t public,” when Trump claimed how he would have been dead by June.

He added, “He said Neal Dunn, he had a really bad heart. There’s nothing they can do. I said that’s bad…because I needed his vote.” On the other hand, Johnson called it “grim.” He revealed that he mentioned Dunn’s diagnosis to Trump and how he’s still coming to work instead of retiring.

Here’s what an X user wrote: 

He further stated, “Long story short, the president called him to encourage him and thank him, and they had a conversation. Within a number of hours, they took him to… emergency surgery, and the man has a new lease on life. He acts like he’s 30 years younger… He walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost.”

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The 79-year-old president joked that he helped Dunn for both personal and political reasons. Doctors had told Dunn earlier that they could not do anything for his terminal diagnosis. But the White House doctors gave him “more stents” to help with the heart condition.

Although Dunn will be serving the rest of his term, he did mention,

“The time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren.”

Dunn will not seek re-election in the next cycle and plans to retire when his term ends in January. This may add to the administration’s worries, which may lead to a decision involving White House doctors to avoid losing votes.

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