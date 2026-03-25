Trump Reportedly at Odds With Stephen Miller Over the Administration’s Most Controversial Policy Push

Reports suggest Donald Trump is facing tensions with Stephen Miller. The President is reportedly concerned about Miller’s efforts that could undermine his time in the White House. However, it is also said that Trump is miles away from taking any concrete steps to avoid clash with Miller.

To put things in perspective, Trump is not on board with Stephen’s take on immigration policies. A Wall Street Journal report suggests that the 79-year-old doesn’t support a mass deportation agenda for anyone under suspicion. He wants the process to scale back instead of randomly snatching up undocumented people.

No. I’ll never vote or support anyone from the Trump administration. They are part of the team that lied constantly and betrayed their voters. Stephen Miller is the little tool that betrayed us on mass deportation. He’s an absolute traitor to the base. Brandon is a total fraud. — IAmSpartacus (@IamSpartacus10) March 25, 2026

In addition, another insider report by Greg Sargent for The New Republic further claims that going forward, Miller is expected to unleash more policies that completely undermine civil rights. However, there might not be any chances of reform initiated by the President despite his scepticism. In fact, with Trump announcing the takeover of airports by ICE agents amid a partial DHS shutdown, concerns about enforcement are expected to increase.

In his report, Sargent wrote, “To be clear, this report deserves serious skepticism. It very much bears watching whether ICE will actually end up deprioritizing the removal of noncriminal immigrants. Trump mostly wants the appearance of a pivot: According to the Journal, he wants a focus on ‘criminals’ in GOP ‘messaging.’ But recalibrating the ‘messaging’ won’t address the public’s broad rejection of Trumpism’s deeper anti-immigrant project. And all signs are that this project is fully forging ahead.”

When it comes to Stephen Miller’s scope of work, it is believed that he allegedly holds daily high-pressure calls with the sole focus on mass deportations. It is also claimed that he sets up a target of arrests that takes place, reportedly reaching as high as 3,000 in a single day.

A more shocking claim backing Miller’s suspicious activities in the name of legal deportations includes coercing GOP state legislators to support policies affecting children of undocumented immigrants. These children are evicted from their schools under such policies. Stephen has reportedly supported immigration-related bills, which also include school exclusion laws in Tennessee.

If Trump actually contests these actions based on the existing 1982 Supreme Court ruling, it would cause a massive uproar. However, with no corrective measures in place yet, it could lead to broader social and educational disparities.

Stephen Miller is the problem. An unelected racist controlling Trump across

everything. — Cake in a Chair (@cakeinachair) March 25, 2026

It is clearly evident that Donald Trump is deflecting from mitigating these very challenges to his leadership. While he’s aware of how the hardline immigration policies of Miller contradict many formal policies and citizen rights, it is Stephen’s unilateral position of support for nearly all his decisions that is the bone of contention.

Reflecting on this very complexity, conservative strategist Bryan Lanza commented, “Stephen Miller is critical to Trump’s psyche. Always go strong; never back down. He can always count on Stephen to support that position on any issue.”