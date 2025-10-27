Trump Renews Attacks on Mail-In Voting, Calling 2020 Election “Rigged and Stolen”

President Donald Trump is an ambitious man who likes to have the spotlight on him all the time. Amidst all the negative remarks about him, he is still focused on his goal, which is to stay relevant in politics and ‘Make America Great Again’. He recently once again showcased his disapproval of early voting and mail-in ballots on October 26, launching into an aggressive ramble on his Truth Social platform.

Trump called the 2020 election “rigged and stolen” and compared it to the recent NBA gambling scandal, calling both “scandals.” He wrote, “Look what happened to our country when a crooked m**** became our president!”

As per The Irish Star, Trump also repeated his demand to end mail-in ballots and early voting, saying, “No mail-in or early voting! Yes to voter ID! Get smart, Republicans, before it’s too late!”

His lengthy post on his favorite platform was filled with a series of curse words. Critics said Trump’s post was another attempt to undermine trust in elections and possibly influence future voting laws. These remarks are another attempt by the 79-year-old to stop illegal immigrants from voting.

President Trump says NO mail ins and NO voting early…Do you think you know more than he does?? pic.twitter.com/IfUMGmCSDL — RINO Hunter (@LolaDaise45to47) October 26, 2025

For the unversed, Mail-in ballots (also called absentee ballots) are ballots that voters fill out and submit by mail instead of voting in person at a polling place. Trump has repeatedly said mail-in ballots lead to widespread voter fraud. However, despite multiple studies being conducted, there’s no proper evidence of his claims.

Back in April 2025, when the administration was at its peak of passing a dozen executive orders, a federal court temporarily stopped the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) from carrying out a new requirement in President Donald Trump’s recent executive order. The order requires voters to show a passport or similar document when registering to vote by mail.

Only about half of Americans have passports, meaning many eligible voters could be blocked from registering. Several lawsuits followed, as critics questioned the order’s legality. The rule could harm low-income families, people of color, youngsters, people in the military or Americans staying abroad. ( via BRENNEN CENTER FOR JUSTICE).

Earlier, in an August 15 interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him the 2020 election was “rigged” because of mail-in voting, even though Trump lost, officials in his own administration confirmed the election was fair.

Similarly, on August 18, he wrote on Truth Social that the United States is “the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting.” This remark from Putin came even after their government allowed voting by mail.

Trump is being played by Putin if he’s really the one that told him elections were being rigged by Mail in Ballots since Russia still has mail in ballots & also voting on the internet along with most other Countries unlike what Trump says Putin told him.Seriously research please pic.twitter.com/3TE39MH2Tl — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 20, 2025

After his latest rant on Truth Social, social media users were upset and called the leader out on his hypocrisy and insecurities. “He’s conditioning. He knows he can’t win fair, so he’s already crying foul. Same script, same con, new election,” one user noted.

🚨 TRUMP JUST NOW: “Republicans: BAN MAIL-IN VOTING!!! President DJT” pic.twitter.com/7P6cJaUFVq — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 27, 2025

Contrary to Donald Trump’s statements, mail-in voting is widely used internationally. A 2024 report from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance found that 34 countries or territories allow some form of postal voting. Of these, 12 allow all voters to vote by mail, and 22 allow only certain voters. (via PBS NEWS).