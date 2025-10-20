Trump Threatens ‘4EVA’ Presidency In A Video, Hinting He’ll Never Leave the White House

Donald Trump is turning the trolling up to eleven, posting a surreal, menacing video that teases a “never-ending” presidency, complete with a crescendo to “4EVA.”

The clip riffs on a 2018 Time magazine motif about Trumpism, then fast-forwards past “Trump 2028,” “Trump 2032,” and “Trump 2048,” before the numbers explode into nonsense, all while Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” pounds away. It follows another AI-generated stunt in which a crowned Trump pilots a fighter jet labeled “KING TRUMP,” dumping sludge on “No Kings” protesters across the country.

The “4EVA” meme predictably set off alarms among critics, who read it as more than a joke, especially after a weekend of massive demonstrations explicitly rejecting strongman fantasies. The use of AI-generated political imagery, coupled with his timing after the protests, gave the whole thing an unsettling edge.

Trump literally shows “4EVA” watch till the end lol pic.twitter.com/Xs3fJHweky — SULY (@sumardu) October 19, 2025

For all the bluster, the Constitution is not ambiguous about elections. The Twenty-Second Amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” a guardrail added after FDR’s four terms. Scholars frequently pair that with the Twelfth Amendment, which bars anyone “constitutionally ineligible to the office of President” from serving as vice president, foreclosing the idea that a twice-elected president could sneak back in through the VP slot.

Trump has been testing that boundary in public for years. In 2020, he told rallygoers he was “probably entitled” to a third term and said he would “negotiate” for it if he won again. More recently, he suggested “there are methods” to serve a third term, an assertion that constitutional experts promptly dismissed as fantasy.

Could he actually do it? Short answer, no, not legally by election. The two-term ceiling is firm, and attempts to lawyer around it would land in court immediately. Some fringe arguments imagine a path via succession instead of election, but mainstream constitutional scholars say it would almost certainly be struck down, given the Twelfth and Twenty-Second Amendments working together to block end-runs. Even proponents concede it would hinge on an unprecedented judicial gamble.

The deeper worry is not a legal loophole, it’s behavior. Trump has a documented history of trying to bend the system when it stands in his way. On January 2, 2021, he pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” the precise number needed to erase his loss in the state, a call preserved in audio and transcript. Legal analysts at the time called it a blatant abuse of power.

There was also the fake electors scheme, detailed by the January 6 committee and later central to criminal charges, which sought to substitute unauthorized slates for the real electoral votes in states he lost. That plan never worked, but it showed how far allies were willing to go to keep him in office.

Set that record next to the new “4EVA” video, and the picture sharpens. The memes are theatrical, the AI jets and the swelling strings are designed to provoke, but the ambition they telegraph is not new. The law says two terms, full stop. If history is any guide, the more realistic threat is not a successful third election, it’s the steady pressure on institutions, the rules, and the referees that keep a two-term limit meaningful in practice.