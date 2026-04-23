Politics

Trump Reclassifies Marijuana In Bold Move That Sparks Backlash From His Some GOP Allies

Published on: April 23, 2026 at 9:37 AM ET

Trump pushes forward with cannabis reclassification, touting expanded medical marijuana research while facing backlash from within his own party.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
President Donald Trump loosens marijuana regulations.
President Trump fulfills campaign promise to reclassify marijuana and ease research regulations. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

“This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information,” Blanche said in a statement about the Trump administration marijuana classification plans, according to a Daily Mail report.

“The Administration continues to expeditiously implement President Trump’s December executive order to increase medical marijuana research to close the gap between current medical marijuana use and medical knowledge,” a White House official told the Daily Mail, adding that further details on reclassification would come from the Department of Justice.

DEA officials are reportedly finalizing plans to issue an administrative hearing on the president’s decision as soon as next week, The Washington Post reported.

“We don’t need rescheduling to do medical research on marijuana— all we are doing is exposing more of our youth to an addictive drug,” said Rep. Andy Harris, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

The president has also dismissed claims that reclassifying marijuana would increase the likelihood of recreational drug use. “It doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form,” he said. “And in no way sanctions its use for a recreational drug.”

The president also reiterated his long-standing opposition to illegal drug use. “I always told my kids don’t take drugs,” Trump said, urging young Americans to “just don’t do it.”

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