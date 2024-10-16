Trump Rants About the 'Serious Conditions' He Saw in Harris' Medical Report: "It's Not Good..."

Vice President Kamala Harris recently made her medical reports public in an attempt to bring everyone's attention to Donald Trump's growing age and deteriorating health. However, late at night, Trump posted on social media to express worries for Harris's health. He analyzed the report and claimed that she has multiple and very serious medical conditions. His comments began with the mention of seasonal allergies in her report. Trump also talked about the earlier requests from Harris's team for him to release his medical information publicly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

As reported by HuffPost, Trump wrote, "I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good. According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling. She also has ‘allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,’ a very messy and dangerous situation.” The medical report indicated that her allergy symptoms mainly include allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis, which have been effectively controlled with treatments like over-the-counter antihistamines, eye drops, and nasal sprays. “These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning,” Trump further added.

Trump on Kamala's medical report - "Deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning". What he described is hives, runny nose, and watery eyes, aka SEASONAL ALLERGIES. These have no effect on her functioning, unlike his very obvious mental decline. pic.twitter.com/cZZLbQPwVW — Sue J ⚾️ (Go Jays Go!) (@Tigger7) October 15, 2024

Dr. Joshua Simmons, Harris's physician, revealed that Harris has never had a severe allergic reaction. Although the doctor pointed out that there is a family history of colon cancer, he specified that there are no major personal health issues to report. Simmons characterized Harris's results from his most recent physical examination, which took place in April 2024, as "unremarkable." He did note that her Vitamin D levels were insufficient, as reported by ABC News, but he also confirmed that her routine blood tests showed no alarming results.

I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

On October 14, Trump also launched a different tirade on X, casting doubt on Harris's cognitive stability. He wrote, "I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her." He went on to say that her recent interviews, in which she was frequently seen as "slow and lethargic," provide evidence of her cognitive decline. Although Harris's cognitive abilities were not extensively discussed in the medical report, Dr. Simmons tested her cranial nerves and was able to establish that she passed without any issues.

Dr. Simmons confirmed that Harris possesses the mental and physical endurance required to successfully carry out the duties of a President, as reported by the Daily Mail. There were several other aspects of the medical report that Trump chose to ignore, including her blood pressure, cholesterol, vitamin levels, and heart rate, which were all normal. Presidential candidates frequently provide medical records that include details on their height, weight, and daily prescriptions. Trump has often spoken about sharing his medical records during this election, but he hasn't done so yet. He did not release his medical reports even during his previous campaign in 2016. He is currently the oldest presidential contender in history at the age of 78.