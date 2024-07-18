Ex-Republican Shades Donald Trump: "No Medical Reports, No Doctor's Statement, That's Wrong"

Four days have passed since Donald Trump escaped death in a shocking assassination attempt. The public all over the world still remains in the dark about his injuries and treatment. This silence has raised eyebrows, especially among former Republican allies. Joe Walsh, once a Tea Party Republican, voiced his concerns on his social media. He wrote, "No medical reports. No doctor's statements. No information at all on the Republican nominee for President who was shot and injured four days ago. That's just wrong."

Walsh didn't stop there. He criticized the media's handling of the situation, adding, "Shitty job media. If it were the Democratic nominee who'd been shot, [Sean] Hannity, et al, would be blowing a gasket," as per The Raw Story. The attack happened at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump was seen dropping to the ground, clutching his ear. Blood streamed down his face. He then defiantly pumped his fist to the crowd. His campaign quickly stated he was "fine" and being checked at a local medical facility.

Hours later, Trump himself shared some details. On his social media platform, he posted, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin." He claimed a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear. Journalist Steven Beschloss highlighted the uncertainty saying, "Trump has posted that his ear was pierced by a bullet, but the sad fact is that he's an unreliable source. News organizations need to wait for more credible confirmation of what happened."

Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage on his right ear. Even after that, his campaign has been tight-lipped about his current condition. They have refused to release medical reports, and his doctors are unavailable for comment on the matter. President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, but the hospital provided frequent and extensive updates on his condition and treatment. However, some material has gotten out through Trump's loyalists, such as Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House doctor, who revealed facts in a podcast interview. He said Trump was "missing part of his ear — a little bit at the top," but assured listeners the wound would heal.

Eric Trump, the former president's son, told CBS that his father had "no stitches but certainly a nice flesh wound." The lack of transparency follows a pattern with Trump. Throughout his career, his medical information has rarely been public and has mostly been cryptic. One example of this is his 2016 release, where he merely gave a brief statement from his doctor pronouncing him the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." The murder attempt on Trump’s life is the first on a president or a former president in over forty years. Given how big a deal it is, a lot of people think the public should know more about what happened.