Trump Pushes for Rupert Murdoch Deposition, Cites His Age in Epstein Case

President Donald Trump is demanding the expedited deposition of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, citing the 94-year-old’s advanced age and deteriorating health as key reasons why the testimony should occur as soon as possible.

The request is tied to Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and several journalists over a story published on July 17 that alleged Trump sent a “bawdy” birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Trump has denied ever writing or sending the letter, calling it a complete fabrication designed to damage his reputation and political standing.

According to the BBC, his legal team argues that the Journal acted with actual malice by publishing the article despite being warned about its inaccuracy.

Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, said Murdoch was specifically told about the issue before publication and allegedly replied that he would “take care of it.” Hours later, the article still went live, prompting the lawsuit.

In a legal filing submitted to a federal court in Miami, Trump’s lawyers requested that Murdoch be deposed within 15 days, citing his significant health concerns.

The motion lists multiple medical incidents reportedly suffered by Murdoch in recent years, including a bout with COVID-19, a collapse during an interview, seizures, a broken back, pneumonia, and a torn Achilles tendon.

The filing argues that there is a real possibility Murdoch could become incapacitated or otherwise unavailable for trial.

Trump’s legal team also emphasized that Murdoch is believed to reside in New York and would be required to testify in person. They argued that waiting too long could effectively deny Trump the chance to question one of the most crucial figures in the case.

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles, who is overseeing the matter, has ordered Murdoch to respond to the deposition request by August 4.

Murdoch’s legal team is expected to oppose the motion, possibly on the grounds that it is premature or that accommodations can be made to preserve his testimony at a later date. News Corp has not issued a public statement in response to the request, and The Wall Street Journal has said it stands by its reporting.

This lawsuit represents the latest chapter in the often strained relationship between Trump and Murdoch. While Murdoch’s media empire has provided Trump with generally favorable coverage in the past, tensions have flared over the years as editorial lines have occasionally shifted.

The Journal’s story on Epstein and Trump has now escalated that friction into a full-scale legal war.

The legal standard Trump must meet to prevail is high. U.S. defamation law requires proof of actual malice, meaning Trump must show the defendants either knew the story was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

While the lawsuit details prior warnings sent to Murdoch and his alleged acknowledgment, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to satisfy the court’s stringent burden of proof.

The case also brings renewed attention to Trump’s long-standing denials of any close relationship with Epstein. In recent comments, Trump insisted he was never a guest at Epstein’s private island and claimed he distanced himself from Epstein after a personal falling-out.

He framed that decision as a moral and personal judgment, describing it as “one of my very good moments.”

With the legal process now accelerating, the coming weeks may determine whether Murdoch will be compelled to testify under oath. The outcome could set the tone for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched media defamation trials in recent memory.