Donald Trump Wants Total Loyalty—And He’s Suing Anyone Who Says ‘No’

People are aware of the fact that President Donald Trump greatly likes silencing people who are against him, and it seems like he is openly waging war on anyone who even dares to criticize him. The most twisted part is, his longtime ally, Rupert Murdoch, is not safe either.

A bombshell report was published by The Wall Street Journal, and it was on Trump’s birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein, the president erupted, it stated, “may every day be another wonderful secret.” Furious, Trump tried to pressure Murdoch to kill the story.

“I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” Trump added.

And at present, Trump is suing Murdoch along with WSJ, and reporters for $10 billion in a libel suit, calling it “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”

People don’t seem to be much surprised by this behavior of the President, as they’ve seen him using lawsuits to fight the press. However, experts are of the view that this particular behavior seems a little bit more aggressive. “It’s unprecedented to have a sitting president file a lawsuit against a newsroom,” said Tim Richardson of PEN America.

Jenna Leventoff from the ACLU stated, “Trump is basically saying, if you say something I don’t like, I’m going to punish you.” Donald Trump isn’t just targeting the newsrooms as he has several strong-armed law firms and demanded pro-bono services, and also coerced universities to shift to rthe ight learning and even threatened them, saying that they can have funding cuts if they don’t comply.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be suing Wall Street Journal, News Corp., AND Rupert Murdoch over their “FAKE” story about him and Epstein published in WSJ LFG! SUE THEM INTO THE STONE AGE, 47! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x1Qr77R07o — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2025

Coming to another move, Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico. And following the fact that AP refused to abide by, they were eventually banned from White House access. When the WSJ story dropped, he even blocked a one of its reporters from covering official events. He also shifted his eye towards HuffPost and The Des Moines Register and sued pollster Ann Selzer for showing him trailing former Vice President Kamala Harris in Iowa.

And following all these comes the CBS. Concerning a 60-minute hour-long segment on Harris, Trump sued Paramount. Reports also say that they settled for $16 million. Not to mention, following a few days, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, a frequent Trump critic, was cancelled.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump gloated on Truth Social. “It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

“The View” co-host Joy Behar mocked Trump’s jealousy of Obama. The White House response? A chilling threat: Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.” Richardson called it what it is: “This is intimidation.”