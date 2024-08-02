Trump Pulls Out His Racist Card Again Mocks Kamala Harris' Heritage, "She Happened to Turn Black"

Although now it's Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2024 elections in the United States, not much has changed in "Trump's style" of insults, from when he was insulting Joe Biden for his age to now questioning Harris' heritage. For instance, recently, the former president mocked the American VP for being Indian who only "happened to turn Black" in recent years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

During a live sit-down with NABJ- National Association of Black Journalists Convention, the Republican nominee was faced with uncomfortable questions for his condescending remarks about the Black community. ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott further pressed him to respond to other Republicans' comments that Harris is where she is only because of her race and gender, as per The Hill.

The 78-year-old said, "I've known her [Harris] a long time indirectly. Not directly very much. She was always of Indian heritage. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until several years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian, or is she Black?"

ABC FAKE NEWS, ONE OF THE WORST IN AMERICA!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 04:18 PM EST 07/31/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 31, 2024

The journalist Scott interjected, "She has always identified as a Black woman." But Trump insisted, "But you know what, I respect either one. But she obviously doesn't. Because she was Indian all the way then all of a sudden she made a turn. And she became a Black person. And I think somebody should look into that," complaining of the ABC correspondent's "hostile" and "nasty" tone while asking the questions.

Apparently, the former prosecutor turned vice president of the US, is the first black and Asian-American VP who belongs to a mixed heritage of Indian-Jamaican parents. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan and her father Donald J. Harris came to the States to pursue their dreams and studied at the University of California, Berkeley, per PEOPLE. Although born and brought up in different parts of the world, their shared passion for civil rights brought them together.

According to The New York Times, the couple first met in 1962 when they attended a study group for Black students and instantly connected because of their mutual interest in the cause. Only a year later, Harris' parents got married, i.e., in 1963, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Kamala (now VP) in 1964 followed by another daughter Maya in 1967.

Thank you, Amber!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 04:09 PM EST 07/31/24 pic.twitter.com/g1zna3CcHe — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's questions about Harris's identity didn't go unnoticed as she responded to his insult, but not in the way he did. The 59-year-old simply brushed off his statement during a Houston rally, saying, "Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists. And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better."

"The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength," she concluded.