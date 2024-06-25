Trump Proposes a Dehumanizing ‘Migrant League of Fighters’ Idea in Latest Bizarre Rally Speech

Ahead of his rematch with President Joe Biden, Donald Trump persisted in his campaign trail stumping. During an address in Washington, Trump made his typical attacks on immigration and border security, as well as his involvement in the erasure of women's reproductive rights. He also introduced a rather bizarre proposal, Rolling Stone reported.

Once again directing his hate towards undocumented immigrants, Trump claimed to have proposed the degrading suggestion of having a “migrant league of fighters” with friend and supporter, UFC President Dana White.

“I said, ‘Dana, I have an idea: Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters and have your regular league of fighters. And then you have the champion of your league — these are the greatest fighters in the world — fight the champion of the migrants. I think the migrants’ guy might win, that’s how tough they are,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee proclaimed while addressing a conservative Christian gathering.

Trump, at a “Christian” conference, shared his idea to create a Hunger Games-style migrant fighting league wherein migrants fight each other in order to have a chance to fight the top UFC fighter.



Can we pause just one moment to reflect on how dehumanizing and insane he is? — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 22, 2024

Trump added, “He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever had.” Later on June 22, the former president made the same remarks at a Philadelphia campaign event. The former president has frequently spoken of immigrants in a demeaning and divisive manner, and he has made inciting fears about undocumented immigrants entering the country illegally a key component of his reelection campaign, per CNN.

The latest from @BidenHQ on Trump's rambling, unhinged speech at the Faith & Freedom conference during which he:



- Bragged about ripping away women's freedoms

- Promised to round up Latinos in mass detention camps

- Told supporters to monitor and intimidate voters at the polls pic.twitter.com/Szpl0LDqZe — Sarafina Chitika (@SarafinaChitika) June 22, 2024

Back in March, he had declared that some undocumented immigrants were "not people" during a campaign event in Ohio. A few weeks later, he declared that undocumented immigrants who conduct violent crimes are "animals" rather than "humans." In an interview last year, Trump used terminology frequently used by nativists and White supremacists to assert that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump's latest remarks were quickly condemned by President Joe Biden's campaign on June 22 afternoon. “Fitting that convicted felon Donald Trump spent his time at a religious conference threatening to round up Latinos, bragging about ripping away Americans’ freedoms, and promising to be even more extreme if he regains power,” spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said.

“Trump’s incoherent, unhinged tirade showed voters in his own words that he is a threat to our freedoms and is too dangerous to be let anywhere near the White House again.” The Biden campaign has earlier denounced Trump's remarks and made a connection between them and Adolf Hitler, whose anti-semitic book Mein Kampf discussed "blood poisoning" or "contamination of the blood."

Without providing any proof, the former president frequently asserts that foreign nations are transferring "prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients, and terrorists" to the United States. He criticizes Biden's handling of border security while highlighting violent crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants during his campaign rallies. The "largest domestic deportation operation in American history" is what Trump has pledged to carry out during his 2024 campaign to counter what he calls an "invasion of our country."