Trump Posts Fat Face Meme of JD Vance—And the Internet Thinks It’s Not Just a Joke

Trump shared a meme of himself and Vice President JD Vance chasing Obama in police cars. This is an edited picture of O.J. Simpson getting chased by the cops. Sharing the meme with Vance’s face looking like the popular meme may signify that the two have had a falling out in the past few weeks.

This is the same doctored photo that netizens shared with swollen Vance’s face and long hair. Some versions also have eyeliner, nails and lipstick, making him look hilarious. While Trump looks normal in the photo, since he does not like unflattering photos of him!

Vance does not look like himself in the meme. The picture posted on Truth Social may just be a joke or may have a deeper meaning behind it. According to the sources, the two are feuding over Vance meeting Rupert Murdoch a few weeks prior to WSJ posting a hit piece on Trump.

Trump just posted this on Truth Social. Notice the meme face they used for JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/GaXVE4o1hu — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) July 26, 2025



So people are speculating if he went behind his back to secure his own position. Many social media users pointed out that he used normal photos of Trump and Obama, but JD got a fat face; Trump hates him.

Another one commented on an interesting choice to pick that photo of Vance. Another one asked how JD is feeling about this meme. One of them said even Trump is on the JD fat goofy meme train. Trump was quick to take a dig at his own VP.

This man is deranged. Just posted on lie social. trump & meme vance following President Obama in police cars. He is so jealous of Obama. He must “live rent free in his head”. Vance isn’t going to like that he used it with that picture. The epstein file is closing in & he’s scared pic.twitter.com/b7yuqkCZEG — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) July 26, 2025



Earlier, Eric Trump also shared the same meme targeting Obama, but he also took an indirect jab at Vance. Many people thought he was also trying to take the attention of people from the Epstein files. However, that did not happen; the demand for the release is still blowing up.

Trump also shared his health diagnoses to supposedly distract people from the Epstein drama, but people want him to be transparent.

Vance has not commented on anything or shared the same meme. To lighten up the situation, he could do that; however, if he is angry over it, then he won’t bother about it.

This cursed meme prevents you from entering the US. 👻 To lift the curse, post another JD Vance meme below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ivg7nqEY34 — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) June 24, 2025



Vance may be sensitive about the meme and how it pokes fun at his appearance. Earlier, a Norwegian tourist was denied US entry since he shared a similar meme with bald Vance. He got detained by the border control and could not visit his friend in Texas.