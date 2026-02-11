Trump Posts Bizarre Compilation of Himself with Black Celebs to Prove He Is Not Racist ​

President Trump has yet again drawn attention with his peculiar posting habit on social media. He went on a posting spree on his Truth Social account on Wednesday and posted a bunch of videos aimed at proving he is not racist. However, he may have forgotten to check some of the videos’ content and become the laughingstock once again.

​

One of the posts that particularly irked the public is a compilation of photos made into a video of Trump posing with Black celebrities, many of whom are either controversial figures or convicted criminals.

​

The post comes after Trump shared a racist video of his political opponents, depicting them in a degrading manner. The video, made over the 1961 hit song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens, portrayed former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle as apes, Zohran Mamdani as a hyena, among others, and himself as a lion, the king of the jungle.

​The new video seemed to be aimed at reviving his image with the Black community. The caption reads, “How quickly people forget. So Sad! President DJT.”

Donald Trump (indirectly saying) “I’m not racist. I got black friends. 🔗LINK IN BIO to catch daily live episodes. The #TrentOutLoud Show, the best damn show on YouTube, Twitch and Kick. pic.twitter.com/F7UyrExkaA — Trent Out Loud (@Trentoutloud) February 12, 2026​

He posed with different Black celebrities, from controversial boxer Mike Tyson, to convicted s– offender Sean Diddy Combs. However, it appears that his efforts to redeem his reputation have backfired, and his social media flurry is again being called cringeworthy.

​

One of the videos he posted is taken from TikTok and is sarcastically captioned, “A Timeline of Trump’s bigotry.” It features Trump shaking hands with prominent Black celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey etc., and even affectionately caressing black children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)​

Another post Trump re-shared is taken from the time Trump appeared as a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show to discuss different policies. The original poster writes, “Oprah wanted Trump to run for president in 1988 on the same policies he holds today—interesting.”

​

And another post featured Trump standing with Michael Jackson. At the time, Michael was subjected to widespread hatred after being accused of being a pe—–le. “If there was one person Trump stayed loyal to, it was Michael Jackson,” the caption said.​

The ‘racist’ post by Trump has since been deleted. The White House released a vague statement saying it was not the president but a careless staffer who posted the video. Trump said he was not being racist and refused to apologize. He claims that he “didn’t see” that particular part of the video, the BBC reported.

Trump claims to be the least racist person ever after posting this video on Truth Social ( since deleted after backlash). pic.twitter.com/hflflVaNZF — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) February 7, 2026​

“I didn’t make a mistake…I mean…I look at a lot of…thousands of things. And I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine…I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time,” he added.