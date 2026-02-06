Trump Posts ‘Racist’ Photo Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Monkeys — Even GOP Is Humiliated

President Donald Trump is facing immense scrutiny after he posted an AI-generated video featuring former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Netizens are absolutely outraged about the video posted during Black History Month on his Truth Social platform, with many calling it ‘racist’.

The animated video featured the Obamas’ faces on the animals, all while the famous song, The Lion Sleeps by The Tokens, played in the background. Zooming in on the type of apes from the video, Trump placed Michelle’s face on a chimpanzee or gorilla, while Barack’s was on what appears to be an Orangutan.

President Trump posted a video featuring the Obamas as monkeys on Truth Social. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/KpgBwvXPtD — AF Post (@AFpost) February 6, 2026

The video was merely for a few seconds and appeared to be a filler during a video possibly discussing Joe Biden’s numbers during the 2020 Presidential elections. Trump might’ve thought it was a comedic relief, but the internet did not share that sentiment whatsoever. Netizens have swarmed social media platforms like X, resharing snaps of his Truth Social Post.

In reaction to one such post, users accused the president of racism and fiercely defended the former POTUS and FLOTUS. One user stated, “This is very disturbing and totally unacceptable.” Another said, “That’s a super racist act, bro…”

A third one explained, “It clearly shows that he doesn’t respect anyone except himself.” The same user added, “Instead of maintaining dignity and mutual respect, he seems to be focused on his own ego.”

A fourth one pointed out, “They’re making fun of a great man…This is wrong.” A fifth one also highlighted that Trump was going overboard when it comes to ridiculing people. The netizen wrote, “There should be a limit to everything. He should not cross the line, even if they are his opponents.

Another user called out Trump, saying, “Ethics and responsibility matter online – this creator failed on every front.” It wasn’t just MAGA critics who slammed the POTUS for his behavior. Other political figures and Democrats also deeply criticized his actions online.

Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now. https://t.co/X09h1mcj74 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump’s actions online and wrote, “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”

Former National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes condemned Trump and highlighted the aftermath of his actions. Rhodes wrote on X, “Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain in our history…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsOne (@newsone_official)

In light of the backlash from his video, some Republicans rushed in for damage control and issued an apology on the President’s behalf. Kentucky Republican Bobbie Coleman issued an apology on behalf of the POTUS’s actions, especially during Black History Month.

Trump, however, has not personally apologized for his actions through White House representatives. Similarly, the Obamas have also not responded to the video mocking them online. Trump rarely apologizes. But with a blunder as big as this ahead of the midterms and declining poll numbers, will he have a change of heart? That remains to be seen.