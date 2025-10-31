Like most Americans, Donald Trump also celebrated Halloween with the trick-or-treat tradition. However, while handing out candy, he was reminded of his own mortality by a child. In 2024, the POTUS had to come face-to-face with a life-and-death situation when an assassination was attempted on him.

During the Halloween event, which was livestreamed, a child was seen handing Donald Trump a glossy cover of TIME magazine, which featured the iconic photo of the assassination attempt on him in Butler. In addition, the kid also gave him another cover of the magazine, which featured him as the 2024 Person of the Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

The mood was set by the U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings band, which began playing the Game of Thrones theme song as the exchange took place. However, the POTUS himself seemed quite unsure of what to do at the moment. He first held up his Person of the Year 2024 cover as a man handed him a Sharpie. He signed it and gave it back to the child.

Then, he also held up the cover that featured the assassination attempt. He briefly posed with it before signing the cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

The entire event was live-streamed, as the President and his First Lady, Melania Trump, greeted the kids. They were also seen occasionally speaking with them and their parents; however, the conversations couldn’t be heard. The children were also handed out White House-branded Halloween bags.

Although it was Halloween, neither Trump nor Melania was in costume themselves. The FLOTUS donned a brown trench coat, which had some orange accents, celebrating the fall holiday. Meanwhile, the 79-year-old President was seen in a formal blue suit and a red “45-47” hat.

Happy Halloween from the White House! President Trump in his iconic red MAGA hat, and our stunning First Lady Melania delight in giving candy to children in costumes. Love this!! ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/34sRgDWhHS — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) October 30, 2025

The trick-or-treaters were very creative when it came to their costumes. There was a pair of babies who were made up to look like McDonald’s drive-thru, a place close to the POTUS’s heart. Among the other guests at the event there was Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband and son. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, his wife Katie, and their children were also present at the Halloween event.

The event was held right after Donald Trump returned from his trip to Asia, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, just days earlier, Melania faced brutal criticism on social media for posting a photo of White House Halloween decorations. It shows dozens of pumpkins lining the steps of the building. Many found it tone-deaf amid the heated political climate in the United States. Some even questioned whether she could have shown something else rather than “wasting food.”