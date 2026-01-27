Trump Politics Spark World Cup Boycott Calls From Ex-FIFA Chief

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has joined growing international calls for a boycott of World Cup matches in the United States, citing concerns about President Donald Trump’s policies and their impact on visiting fans.

Blatter shared the warning Monday in a post on X, amplifying comments from Swiss legal expert Mark Pieth and offering blunt advice to supporters planning to attend matches this summer. He told them to stay away.

The United States is set to co-host the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. While preparations continue, anxiety inside the global soccer community is rising, fueled less by stadium readiness and more by politics.

Pieth, who is a longtime anti-corruption lawyer who once oversaw FIFA reform efforts, questioned whether the U.S. remains a safe or reliable host under Trump’s leadership. “If we consider everything we’ve discussed, there’s only one piece of advice for fans — stay away from the USA,” Pieth said. “You’ll see it better on TV anyway.”

“For the fans, there’s only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!” I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup. #MarkPieth #GianniInfantino #DonaldTrump #FIFAWorldCup2026 #USA — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) January 26, 2026

He warned that fans could face arbitrary treatment at the border, adding that visitors who fail to “please the officials” might find themselves quickly put back on a plane home.

Blatter quoted Pieth’s remarks directly and added his own endorsement, writing that Pieth was right to question the tournament’s viability in the current political climate.

The comments mark a striking intervention from Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 until his resignation in 2015 amid sweeping corruption investigations. While controversial, Blatter remains an influential voice in international soccer circles.

According to The Guardian, concerns around the U.S. hosting duties have intensified in recent weeks as Trump’s administration expanded travel bans and escalated immigration enforcement operations in American cities.

Earlier this month, the White House announced restrictions that effectively bar fans from Senegal and Ivory Coast unless they already possess valid visas. Trump cited what he described as “screening and vetting deficiencies” in those countries.

Fans from Iran and Haiti, both qualified for the tournament, are also barred from entering the U.S. under existing travel bans announced earlier in Trump’s second term. Those decisions have left national federations scrambling and raised questions about whether supporters from multiple qualified nations will be able to attend matches at all.

Oke Göttlich, a vice president of the German Football Association, said last week that the idea of a boycott should now be taken seriously. Speaking to Hamburger Morgenpost, he said the political context surrounding the tournament could no longer be ignored.

The backlash is not limited to travel policy. International officials have pointed to Trump’s aggressive immigration tactics, his administration’s handling of protests in Minneapolis, and his expansionist rhetoric abroad as reasons for concern.

Images of Trump receiving the World Cup trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the White House have circulated widely, drawing criticism from observers who see the tournament becoming entangled in political messaging.

With kickoff now months away, organizers face an uncomfortable reality as the infrastructure may be ready, but trust is eroding. For many fans, the question is no longer where the matches will be played — but whether getting there is worth the risk.