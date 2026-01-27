Immigration Was Trump’s Strength—New Polls Say It’s Now His Weakness

After Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025, immigration became a focal point of his agenda. But a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that with deadly encounters involving federal immigration agents and protesters, voters are losing trust in him.

The poll, released on Monday, said that just 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, the lowest level of his second term. That number is down from 41% earlier this month and from 50% in February 2025, when approval was higher. Disapproval now outweighs approval, with 53% saying they disapprove of his approach.

The timing of the survey matters: it was conducted before and after federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37‑year‑old ICU nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti’s death followed the killing of Renee Nicole Good, another 37‑year‑old U.S. citizen, in the same city. Minneapolis has since become a focal point of debate over how far federal immigration enforcement should go.

Say his name, Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

Say her name, Renee Nicole Good. Murdered by the MAGA regime. pic.twitter.com/1xcdPA2IIO — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 24, 2026

Fifty‑eight percent of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have gone “too far,” while 12 percent said enforcement hasn’t gone far enough. Even six in 10 independents said ICE’s actions crossed the line, and nearly nine in 10 Democrats said ICE went too far, though Republicans also expressed unease. The poll found that viral videos showing masked agents clashing with protesters have unsettled lawmakers who were already facing voter anger over inflation and the upcoming midterm elections.

In fact, Chris Madel, a leading Republican candidate for Minnesota governor, dropped out of the race this week, saying the immigration crackdown has made a Republican win in the state nearly impossible.

Trump is trying to recalibrate amid the backlash. He initially blamed Democrats for the shootings but struck a softer tone Monday, saying he is now “on a similar wavelength” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after what Trump described as a “very good call.” As part of his response, the 79‑year‑old president also sent “border czar” Tom Homan to Minneapolis.

Still, as the Houston Chronicle reported, officials once portrayed Alex Pretti as an armed aggressor, but video footage showed him holding a phone as officers approached him. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy warned that the credibility of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security is at stake and called for a joint federal and state investigation.

BREAKING: RINO Sen. Bill Cassidy (who voted to impeach Trump) just called the ICE ops in Minnesota “incredibly disturbing” and says the “credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake.” He’s demanding a full investigation. So let me get this straight: ICE agents are supposed to… pic.twitter.com/hwgZtqFNVK — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) January 25, 2026

That may explain why Trump’s overall approval rating has slipped to 38%. Immigration is dragging him down.

And yet, even as Trump’s numbers slide, Republicans still hold a narrow edge on the issue. The poll found 37 percent of Americans trust Republicans more on immigration, compared with 32 percent for Democrats. So voters aren’t sold on the alternative.

Do you think immigration will stay central to Trump’s presidency?