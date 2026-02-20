Trump Moves to Expose Alien Secrets After Obama’s Revelation

In politics, friendships are often rare, especially in a field filled with rivals. Donald Trump and Barack Obama fall into that category. Although they shared polite moments at Jimmy Carter‘s funeral in 2025, that does not change the fact that the two are not really fond of each other. With that said, Trump recently moved to open secret files following Obama’s remarks.

President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he has instructed government agencies to release secret files containing reports of aliens and extraterrestrial life.

He has also assigned the Defense Secretary to examine and potentially declassify those files. Trump’s command came after Obama appeared on a podcast with Brian Tyler Cohen on Saturday.

As Obama said, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51.” The statement made waves across the internet, and Trump decided to get those files released.

Barack Obama was asked if aliens are real during interview with Brian Tyler Cohen: “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the… pic.twitter.com/9WyVkcE6lI — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2026

Barack Obama did not stop there. As his comments made waves across the internet, Obama revealed on Instagram that there are no secret underground alien bunkers that were supposedly hidden from him when he was president. Obama insisted that if anything like that had existed, he would have known.

He went on to explain that the universe is huge, with billions of stars and planets, so it is possible that life exists somewhere. However, the planets in solar systems are extremely far apart, making the chance that aliens have visited Earth very small.

During his time as president, he saw no proof that aliens contacted the world, which is what he explained.

On Thursday, reporters spoke to Donald Trump on Air Force One. When asked about Barack Obama’s take on aliens and whether he had any proof that non-human visitors had come to Earth, the president did not answer directly and instead criticized Obama.

Trump said, “He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” insisting Obama should not have commented on the alien situation on the podcast. However, Trump did not explain what secret information Obama shared.

🚨President Trump says he may declassify the alien files, Obama revealed classified information Doocy: “Barack Obama said aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?” Trump: “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that.”… pic.twitter.com/9DbffHyVn2 — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 19, 2026

A Fox News reporter named Peter Doocy then asked Trump whether he believes in aliens. The president suggested he does not know whether they are real or not.

He again repeated that Obama shared classified information and said he is not going to do that. When pressed for a clear answer, Trump said he has no opinion about aliens and added, “I never talk about it. A lot of people do.”

Peter Doocy reminded Trump that, as president, he has the authority to reveal any secret or government information to the public. Doocy suggested that if the information is classified, he can also make it public himself.

However, Trump once again named Barack Obama and insisted that if the information is secret, he will make it public so Obama will not be in trouble.

Later on Thursday evening, Trump made a post on Truth Social. In his post, he said many people are very interested in aliens.

Because of that interest, he said he will tell the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and government departments to start finding and releasing files about aliens, extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, unidentified flying objects, and other related information.

He called these topics very crucial, very important, and also very interesting at the same time. He ended the post with “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Pete Hegseth then shared Trump’s message and added alien emojis and a salute emoji when reposting it.