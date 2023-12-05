Trump Mocks DeSantis' Debate Against Newsom in a New Dubbed Video: 'Battle of Loserville'

Former President Donald Trump posted a parody video of Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom of California mocking their Fox News debate, which was facilitated by news anchor Sean Hannity.

In a recent Truth Social post, the Republican front-runner captioned the 55-second dubbed clip, "BATTLE OF LOSERVILLE," RadarOnline.com has learned. In the dubbed video, Hannity asked whether Newsom or DeSantis had ever betrayed "the greatest president who ever lived" before mentioning Trump. In the edited and dubbed clip meant to make fun of DeSantis, the Fox News Channel personality is heard saying in his electronically altered voice, "Alright, welcome back to debates that nobody really gives a s--- about."

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His 'Jesus and God Keeping Score' Comment

🚨 SOMEBODY CALL AN AMBULANCE!



Donald Trump Murdered Ron DeSantis while we were all Sleeping!



“BATTLE OF LOSERVILLE”



😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Master Troll King 👑



https://t.co/lbdpHSHaC1 pic.twitter.com/agWSoZ5cDT — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 1, 2023

Then the fake Hannity in the video launched into a height-based jab at DeSantis, asking him, "Are you a short insecure little man that likes to wear lifts inside your cowboy boots? Yes or no answer please." In reality, the governors argued on the Fox News debate on November 30 about laws about abortion, criminality, taxes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At times, the discussion became contentious as DeSantis and Newsom spoke over one another. "It would be great if you guys cooperated. I'm not a potted plant here," Hannity interjected at one point between their screaming matches. Upon leaving, both parties had distinct opinions about how the audience interpreted it. Sean Clegg, a counselor for Newsom, claimed in an interview with POLITICO, "The debate was rigged, and Newsom still won."

Newsom to DeSantis: "You're trolling folks and trying to find migrants to play political games, to try to get some news and attention, so you can out-trump Trump. And by the way, how's that going for you, Ron? You're down 41 points in your own home state." pic.twitter.com/rLdwZC2zHX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 1, 2023

Also Read: Trump Claims He Would Win The Blue States if ‘Jesus and God’ Came Down to Keep Score of Elections

DeSantis' spokesperson, Andrew Romeo, fired back at Newsom, saying, "Gavin Newsom got beat so badly last night that his wife literally had to throw in the towel for him. It was embarrassing." The narrative from Newsom's side differs. Several of DeSantis' aides reportedly lined up close to the restroom before the first commercial break, which occurred about 20 minutes into the debate, according to their account. Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, is one of her husband's most important political advisors. Ron DeSantis approached and was observed talking to his spouse. According to them, that would be yet another violation of the regulations, which aimed to prohibit the candidates from receiving counsel during the debate.

Also Read: Trump Slammed by Commissioner as He Attempts to ‘Sow Doubt’, Asks Voters to ‘Guard Votes’ in Philly

“She was ready to coach him when his fake bathroom break happened,” the Newsom aide said. “Our guy never left the podium once. He didn’t take a bathroom break. We didn’t have any interaction with him during the whole debate. He knew the rules and followed them.”

Given the significance of the debate to him, Hannity personally handled a large portion of the negotiating with the staffs of both Newsom and DeSantis, as POLITICO previously reported. Hannity, who insisted on fairness both in public and privately, was irritated by Newsom's characterization ahead of the debate that it could be a two-on-one dynamic.

🚨Someone has to call the police. It has to be illegal for Gavin Newsom to murder DeSantis in national television like this! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/q9tb1oxiP6 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 1, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims

Chris Christie's Kids Are Unhappy with Donald Trump's 'Fat Pig' Insults Towards Dad