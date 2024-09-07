Trump Mocked For His Dance Moves at the Moms for Liberty Event: "Talks Like a Clown, Acts Like a Clown"

Donald Trump shook his leg during a recent event in Washington DC which earned him the tag of having the funniest moves of all. During his appearance at the annual Moms for Liberty, the former President went viral on the internet with his hilarious dance moves as the group's co-founder, Tiffany Justice accompanied him on the stage.

Justice urged the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections to "fight like a mother" against the Democrats. The co-founder also showcased her support for Trump and endorsed him during the event. However, what caught the attention of the netizens were the steps that the ex-POTUS showcased dancing to the tunes on stage during the widely covered performance on Friday, August 31. The 78-year-old businessman-turned-politician hugs Justice and pecks her cheek distantly towards the end of the video which was widely made fun of by the netizens. One of the critics said, "I think this was the creepiest dance. That face." @ZaleskiLuke wrote, "Clown Dance" @Zzischer commented sarcastically with clown emojis, "Impressive Dance Moves " While @Ghostof1863 chimed in, "The double dick jerk off never gets old… talks like a clown, acts like a clown because he is a clown "

While others came to defend the business tycoon. @DreamSongs17 noted, "I can’t believe Trump’s energy level. He’s Superman!" @BoLoudon a close friend of Barron Trump shared the clip appreciating the politician by captioning the post, "TRUMP JUST ENDED HIS MOMS FOR LIBERTY EVENT WITH HIS IMPRESSIVE DANCE MOVES! MOMS LOVE DONALD TRUMP! Kamala definitely doesn't want you to share this!" @Richard_rich311 chimed in and tweeted, "President Trump's energetic dance moves at the Moms for Liberty event showcase his vitality and connection with the American people. It's clear that moms across the nation love and support Donald Trump for his unwavering commitment to protecting our liberties and promoting a brighter future for our children. Kamala may try to suppress this enthusiasm, but the truth is undeniable – Trump's charisma and leadership resonate with countless Americans. #TrumpDance #MomsForTrump."

The Moms for Liberty organization is a nonprofit foundation that has advocated removing the LGBTQ+ identity and racism from K12 education in the past. The weekend's gathering saw the group playing an integral role in solidifying Trump's base among the American parents. The group's enthusiasm is very likely to benefit the former President as reported by AP News. The organization strongly holds that the U.S. Education Department is ineffective in the equity academic fundamentals, and vaccine mandates by accepting transgender children in the schools and endangering other students.

Many communities that have Mom for Liberty members on the school board have been marred by several questions around book exclusions, revising syllabi, and rejecting queer community building in schools as the important reasons behind the lack of academic excellence among the students. However, the organization has not officially endorsed Trump, its co-founder Justice maintained that her support is personal and she doesn't speak for the foundation's political leanings at all.