Trump Mocked by Netizens After Claiming He’s ‘Better Looking’ Than Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy with his latest comments, this time aiming at Vice President Kamala Harris. During a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump veered off expected political discourse and made an unusual claim. He declared, "I say that I am much better looking than her. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala." The remark ignited an immediate backlash online.

"I think I'm much better looking. Much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala."



Donald Trump can't beat Kamala on the issues so he's reverting to attacks on her physical appearance.



Once a chauvinist always a chauvinist. pic.twitter.com/hBKVELYFuR — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 17, 2024

Trump’s assertion was in response to a statement from a Republican commentator who, according to him, had suggested, "She said, Kamala has one big advantage, that she's a very beautiful woman." Subsequently, justifying his verbal attacks, he stated, "I think I am entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for [Harris]. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president."

Curious, is him thinking he is better looking than @KamalaHarris gonna cure inflation? Or fix foreign policy? Or provide a better healthcare plan? Because he says alotta shit and NONE of what he says is a plan for making things better for working families. — fubar1031 (@fubar1031) August 18, 2024

Netizens took to social media to mock Trump for not sticking to basic policies and making fun of Harris during the key swing state rally. One user wrote, “Curious, is him thinking he is better looking than @KamalaHarris going to cure inflation? Or fix foreign policy? Or provide a better healthcare plan? Because he says a lot of sh*t and NONE of what he says is a plan for making things better for working families.”

The misogyny, racism and narcissism wrapped up in one sentence. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 17, 2024

Another user added, “The misogyny, racism, and narcissism wrapped up in one sentence.” In agreement, a person tweeted, “Let's all chip in to buy Donald a mirror. #gofundme.” According to Raw Story, Harris’s campaign also weighed in. They mocked, "Trump melts down over Kamala Harris being on the cover of TIME Magazine."

Lets all chip in to the Buy Donold A Mirror gofundme — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 17, 2024

Trump has long been infamous for his personal attacks, often targeting his opponents’ intelligence, appearance, and even racial identity. Republican pollster, Frank Luntz, warned that this could further damage his standing with female voters. Luntz shared, "Trump is actively going out of his way and insulting his way... and it's not a [gender] gap, it's a chasm. We've never seen this before…Don't insult your opponent on how they look and how they speak...women can't stand that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

As per Newsweek, even some of Trump’s former advisors are cautioning him against this approach. Kellyanne Conway, a senior consultant on Trump’s 2016 campaign, recently advised, "The winning formula for President Trump is very plain— it's fewer insults, more insights, and that policy contrast. He's got that hunger swagger underdog underestimated of 2016 back, Larry, and you overlay that with the four-year presidential record where we did have growth, we did have wage growth, we had low unemployment, the whole line that you and I know." Conway added, "He's proud of it, he'll brag to you about taxing and spending there and she's been no better. So if President Trump would just contrast the policies, he'll win, because he has a two-to-one advantage over Biden-Harris on the economy and inflation and the border..."