Trump Returns on X After a Year-Long Break With a New Campaign Video, "Make America GREAT Again"

A campaign commercial for Donald Trump seems to have made a triumphant comeback to X after a year of hiatus. That video had originally been released as an ad by Trump's account which allowed for its promotion to users even though it wouldn't show up on his profile. He then made the tweet public, which resulted in tens of thousands of retweets from random people.

The post showcases a 2-minute, 31-second advertisement superimposed with Trump’s remarks affirming his commitment to safeguarding the nation and its citizens. The video has several shots of Trump fans and the previous president and former first lady Melania Trump visiting the White House. After that, he posted many times in an hour.

Are you better off now than you were when I was president?



Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.



Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

Trump also mentioned in one of his posts, "Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!" In yet another, a video of Trump strolling down the corridor was superimposed with his campaign slogans and pledges, such as the destruction of the 'deep state.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

On Monday morning, X started sharing a video that seems like a post from Trump but is really an ad as it is not visible on his page. As reported by HuffPost, the clip argued that Ronald Reagan, who passed away in 2004, would support Trump for president by using vintage footage of Reagan. The video showed a recording of their 1980 debate, Reagan questioned Jimmy Carter, who was president at the time, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" When the answer came out to be 'No', Reagan went on, "I could propose an alternative option that you possess." After that, the camera panned out to reveal Trump as that option.

Additionally, August 2023 was the last time Trump's account posted something on X. After being arrested in a racketeering case in Georgia, he received a mugshot, which he posted online. It was the unrest on January 6, 2021, that caused practically all major social media platforms to ban Trump. Twitter played a crucial role in Trump's administration, which was good for both sides because of the massive amount of user interaction that occurred during that time. Because of his position as a public figure, Twitter often adopted a hands-off approach to managing his account, claiming that he deserved more freedom to express himself.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

However, the tide turned as Trump drew closer to the conclusion of his presidency and tweeted claims about election fraud at an alarming rate. Before the 2020 presidential election, the corporation started labeling his tweets with warnings to address his assertions. As per Forbes, after reviewing Trump's previous remarks, Twitter imposed his permanent suspension 'due to the risk of further incitement of violence' two days after the Capitol brawl. The restriction, however, was removed from the account of the former president after Musk assumed control of Twitter. Just over a month after purchasing Twitter, Musk restored Trump's account on November 19, 2022. Musk shared on X, "The people have spoken," after surveying Twitter users on reinstating Trump's account; 51.8% of respondents were in favor.