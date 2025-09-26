Trump Makes a Rare Joke About Himself, But It Didn’t Land as Planned

President Donald Trump’s ability to make or take a joke about himself is well known. It has repeatedly been proven that he rarely jokes about his own faults and also gets mad when someone else does it. However, in a surprising turn of events, at a televised press briefing on September 25, 2025, he did just that, catching everyone off guard.

In the middle of explaining his plan to use tariff money to help struggling farmers, Trump shifted gears. “I’m gonna devote a little bit of the tariff money to our farmers … we’ll have a little bit of shortfall for the farmers until the tariffs kick in … they’ll be struggling until the transition is complete,” he said, hinting at the kind of days farmers will have to face.

Then, in a moment that stunned the room, President Trump turned the spotlight onto himself. Speaking of America’s farmers, he remarked, “Our farmers have been incredible.” Then he added, “The ones that let us survive and eat…eat too much, maybe in some cases like mine,” making an obvious reference to his much-talked-about eating habits.

This self-directed joke didn’t land with the usual laughter his barbs provoke. Reporters sat in silence, perhaps unprepared for the president’s abrupt flash of humility. Trump, famous for deflecting criticism, rarely puts himself on blast. His joke about overeating seemed to signal a shift.

Moreover, beneath his words, concerns about his health started to rise. Trump’s decision to hide his bruised hand during the video grabbed attention yet again. Despite reportedly using concealer, the effort to cover up physical signs only added to the speculation.

On top of that, the visible puffiness under his eyes fueled chatter about his declining stamina. Observers speculated that the tired appearance and hesitant self-deprecation were linked, the president perhaps stretched thinner than he admits.

Trump’s health has been a recurring topic of concern in recent times. Though insiders play down the matter, some worry his condition may be changing faster than supporters are willing to acknowledge.

As comparisons go, Trump’s unhealthy eating habits drew a mention of King Charles III, who was known for championing organic foods, especially during state visits. Trump’s penchant for fast food and hearty meals stands in sharp contrast to King Charles III’s well-known preference for organic eating.

Besides turning the spotlight on himself with comments about his eating habits, Trump also made sure he grabbed all the attention while attending the UN General Assembly. His visit there, unfortunately, started with a mishap, as the escalator stopped the moment he and First Lady Melania stepped on it.

After expressing visible frustration over the escalator fiasco, Trump took to the stage and boasted about all kinds of things, including mentioning how he has stopped multiple wars during the second term of his presidency.

The Trump administration, especially Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has been a huge flagbearer of this statement, as she had previously mentioned that the President had stopped seven wars in seven months. Unfortunately, her claims, though aligned with Trump’s, turn out not to be entirely true when investigated further.

With Trump making fun of his own eating habits and his health visibly deteriorating, it now remains to be seen how long it will take for his team to finally acknowledge his condition.