Trump Launches Yet Another Scathing Attack on 'Shi-t' VP Kamala Harris: "Get the Hell..."

Former president Donald Trump made offensive comments about Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Pennsylvania. Reaching a new low with his verbal tirade, Trump even called Harris a 'sh*t vice president.' “So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough. That you just can’t take it anymore," he jeered as the crowd cheered. "We can’t stand you, you’re a shit vice president! The worst!'” He added, "You’re the worst vice president. Kamala, you’re fired! Get the hell out of here, you’re fired!" he said.

Trump: You have to tell Kamala Harris that we can't stand you. You're a shit vice president. Get the hell out of here Kamala. pic.twitter.com/nQq5DgwQAq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2024

According to the New York Times, Trump informed the audience that Christian leader Franklin Graham had written to him requesting that he use more polite language. “I wrote him back,” the Republican leader said. “I said, I’m going to try to do that, but actually, the stories won’t be as good. Because you can’t put the same emphasis on it. So tonight, I broke my rule.”

In response to Trump's latest set of insults, Harris accused him of demeaning the office; she also told Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that the American people deserve a much better leader. “Donald Trump should never again stand behind the seal of the president of the United States. He has not earned the right. He’s not earned the right, and that’s why he’s going to lose,” Harris said.

Trump called Kamala Harris a “shit VP” tonight. He is crossing a line in desperation. His only currency is to shock and insult. The more desperate he gets the more likely he will - through conscious rabble-rousing or dementia - call her a word beginning with N or C. Unreal times. — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) October 20, 2024

This is not the first time the GOP nominee has picked on his rival, during the National Association of Black Journalists convention held in Chicago in August Trump attacked Harris' race identity, "So I don't know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?" Harris shot back stating that Trump's remarks were the 'same old show' of 'divisiveness and disrespect.' As per BBC, Harris, whose parents are Indian and Jamaican, is the first Asian-American and Black Vice President. She also became a member of the largely black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority while attending Howard University, a historically black university.

This AM on @rolandsmartin, VP Harris hits Trump for refusing to rent to Black families, calling for the execution of the Central Park Five, & pushing birther lies about President Obama:



"He is not looking out for folks...Come on. This man is dangerous." pic.twitter.com/jsfYH7VAhm — Sharon Yang (@sharonjqyang) October 14, 2024

"I respect either one," Trump continued about Harris. "But she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person." The former president is known to use race as an excuse to disparage his opponents. He once incorrectly claimed that Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, was not a native of the United States. Trump also attacked Nikki Haley, his Republican primary opponent and former UN ambassador, by asserting that she was unable to serve as president since her parents were not US citizens at the time of her birth.

Donald Trump at a rally in Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Image Source: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

During the conversation, Trump also criticized Harris' qualifications, claiming that she had earlier in her legal career failed her bar exam. In 1989, Harris received his law degree from Hastings College of Law, University of California. She passed on her second try after failing on her first; according to the California State Bar, less than half of exam takers pass on their first try. During his numerous political campaigns, Trump has consistently made it a point to verbally assault Harris on both a personal and professional basis.