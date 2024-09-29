New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Ahead of Donald Trump Among Asian American Voters

A new poll has sent shockwaves through the political realm, showing Vice President Kamala Harris dominating former President Donald Trump by almost 40 points among Asian American voters. Right-wing pollster Richard Baris even acknowledged these striking numbers, calling them ‘unbelievable’ during a recent appearance on the War Room podcast. Baris, who typically supports Trump, downplayed Harris’ claims and said, "The entire world is against Donald Trump. I mean, the idea that [Harris] is the underdog is ridiculous. Everyone from Fox News, the people who run Fox News to the people who run MSNBC want Harris to win, and even put their name to an endorsement for her."

As per the reports of Raw Story, referencing a few prominent polls he exclaimed, "On the one side, you have the one school that is showing Harris with a lead but leading by unbelievable numbers, Peter. That's a fact, you know. I mean, Morning Consult is in that. ABC, NBC, you know, to some extent, and then you have just some other state polls that are your usual suspects…" The poll in question, commissioned by AAPI Data and conducted by the National Opinion Research Center, found that 66% of Asian American voters plan to back Harris, while just 28% support Trump.

Karthick Ramakrishnan, the founder of AAPI Data, explained that Harris’ outreach to Asian American groups and her connection to the community has made a tangible difference. He remarked, “People had seen all the Zoom meetings for different Asian American groups for Harris, is that actually materializing in terms of support? … The answer is yes. Harris has essentially restored a lot of the drop in support that Biden experienced. Disapproval and favorability for Biden had plummeted quite a bit because they saw a president who did not seem capable of the job for another four years. They see something very different from Harris,” as reported by NBC News.

In comparison, 27% felt the same about her being South Asian American. Harris’ outspoken stance on issues like reproductive rights, especially in the wake of the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, has galvanized many voters, most importantly women. Ramakrishnan further added, “There are so many of the factors that would have motivated women in 2016, in terms of personally experiencing barriers in the workplace…Feeling like having a woman as president, as the ‘top CEO in America,’ can be a source of inspiration.”

This sentiment is especially strong among women who have experienced barriers in the workplace and are looking for a leader who understands their struggles and day-to-day challenges. The poll's results show Harris’ overall favorability among Asian Americans has surged, with 62% holding a favorable opinion of her—up 18 points from a previous survey. Meanwhile, former president Trump’s favorability has slipped slightly, with only 28% of Asian American voters viewing him favorably.