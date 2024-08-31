Trump Lashes Out With Sexual Slurs at Kamala Harris as Polls Show Her Winning

In an attempt to disparage Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Donald Trump used derogatory sexual remarks by bringing up her past relationships. Trump made a crude remark about how Hillary Clinton and Harris's careers were shaped as a result of "blowjobs." According to Mediaite, the Republican leader claimed Harris's relationship with longtime California lawmaker Willie Brown gave her a head start in the political world. Trump endorsed these accusations by posting a screenshot of a tweet from X that had Clinton and Harris standing together and with the comment, "Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently," on Truth Social.

Trump has posted a lot of reprehensible stuff on social media but I honestly think this is in the running for the worst thing he's ever posted. It should be disqualifying on its own.

The remark also alludes to the extramarital affair that former President Bill Clinton had with Monica Lewinsky during his tenure in the White House, as well as Clinton's impeachment that followed the scandal. X users criticized the vile views of the GOP nominee, "And not a peep about it from the media - shame on them and the Republican Party for putting their own interests (power and wealth) above the good of the country," an X user raged. "How could any woman vote for Donald Trump?" a netizen questioned. "Trump does not believe that women can achieve success through hard work and dedication. He looks down on women. He's a misogynist," another person chimed.

Trump does not believe that women can achieve success through hardwork and dedication. He looks down on women. He's a misogynist. — Ron🇺🇲 (@Ronxyz00) August 29, 2024

An X user said, "Trump has no class— he doesn’t have a soul. He has no respect for women. Trump is a disgusting man and I don’t feel bad for his ear." A netizen pointed out, "Yet his campaign spokesperson said this is not what voters care about. I care!"

Yet his campaign spokesperson said this is not what voters care about. I care! — 𝐼𝓋𝓎 ¹ ¹¹ 🔈EV*⋆Chestappen & Alcaraz Addict🏎🎾 (@Maxs2Cats) August 29, 2024

As per Huff Post, Jessica Mackler, the head of EMILY's List, a nationwide group that assists Democratic women in winning elections based on their support for abortion rights, called out Trump saying, “There is no limit.” “This is the Donald Trump playbook, in particular, when he’s on the defensive and feels he is not driving the conversation. He uses these really gross, really sexist, often racist and sexual-in-nature attacks. It does two things: It panders to his base and gets them riled up, and two, it seeks to create chaos around him and he can move into whatever space that is,” she said. “So the more that we see this movement by the Harris campaign, the more we see this enthusiasm, the more he is pushed to these all-time new lows.”

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, justified the misogynistic remarks about Harris. When questioned about how Trump's "misogynist memes" about female politicians and blowjobs contribute to national unity during an interview on CNN.

CNN's John Berman calls Donald Trump's hatefulness out in his interview with JD Vance after Vance suggests politicians should lift this country up.



JD Vance’s answer is outright terrible and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/9ltiIk3ac5 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 30, 2024

Trump is “a political candidate who isn’t stodgy, who likes to have some fun and likes to tell some jokes,” the Ohio Republican senator said. “I’d much rather have a candidate who’s willing to go off-script, who’s willing to give every interview and is willing to tell some jokes. I do think that’s how you lift people up.” He added, “A politics of boring scolds telling people they can’t laugh, that is not lifting Americans up. That is tearing us down.”