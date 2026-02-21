Trump-Kennedy Center Targeted in ‘Malicious Act of Vandalism’ Months After Renaming

The newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center recently became the ‘target’ of a vandalism attack. On Friday, February 20, 2026, authorities revealed that a “toxic chemical” was intentionally dumped on the ice rink outside the center.

The chemical reportedly left the surface of the rink “severely damaged.” The incident also led to the cancellation of a performance scheduled to take place at the venue. Roma Daravi, the vice president of public relations of the landmark building, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the attack.

“Trump-Kennedy Center was targeted today in a malicious act of vandalism,” she wrote, adding, “Our outdoor plaza was doused with a toxic chemical and severely damaged.”

Daravi further said, “We will not tolerate violence or hate at America’s cultural center” and mentioned, “Authorities are investigating, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Richard Grenell, the president of the Trump-Kennedy Center, also took to X to react to the attack. “This is so sad & unnecessary,” he said, before blaming Democrats and accusing them of calling artists and “urging them to cancel” and “attacking the Center non-stop.”

“It’s a calculated campaign. And now they have mentally unstable people taking action – and vandalizing the Center,” he said. “We’ve seen serious death threats and constant harassment. Commonsense Democrats must speak up before this violence takes a life,” Grenell added.

According to Fox News, the incident took place in the early hours on Friday, February 20, and is being investigated by the US Park Police. Images obtained by The New York Post showed a brownish-black colored substance spilled across the ice rink with a gallon-sized jug at the center.

The nature of the dark chemical used by the attackers is yet to be determined. The ice rink outside the Trump-Kennedy Center was installed by Le Patin Libre, a Canadian artistic skating company, scheduled to perform at the venue on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The company failed to continue with their Friday night performance due to the incident. However, the center is reportedly “working feverishly” to fix the damage so that they can continue with their remaining performances scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

The Kennedy Center saw several performance cancellations in recent months after President Trump renamed the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center, drawing sharp criticism from the public, critics, and members of John F. Kennedy’s family.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that the venue would remain closed for two years, beginning on July 4, 2026, to undergo major renovations.