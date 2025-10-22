Trump Jr. Says “King Trump” Truth Social Post Was “Hilarious,” Defends Father’s New Ballroom Plan

Donald Trump Jr. has reappeared in the press to defend his father and the POTUS over the massive nationwide “No Kings” protests that aimed at his administration’s policies.

Don Jr appeared on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, who is known to be a hardcore Trump ally, and dismissed the demonstrations attended by an estimated 7 million people across more than 2,700 events as “laughable” and accused Democrats of lacking intelligence and direction.

“They’re calling it a ‘No Kings’ protest,” Trump Jr. said. “Well, congratulations, we don’t have kings, we have a president. And if my father were a king, he would’ve reopened the government, never left office in 2021, and certainly wouldn’t allow his own administration to prosecute him or let people try to assassinate him twice,” he added.

As per The Daily Beast, Donald Trump Jr. called out the protesters’ appearance and organization, saying, “They’re clearly not sending their best or brightest, maybe because they don’t have anyone like that.”

How do you know the No Kings protest was a bust? The Left is showing videos from 2017 trying to convince Americans they were from today. It was that bad.pic.twitter.com/ZIJ4QGlBZI — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 18, 2025

For the unversed, the “No Kings protest” is a large protest against a one leader or dictator or authoritarian rule. It took place on October 18, 2025, where people were gathered dressed in inflatable frog and dinosaur costumes with bold placards like “Democracy not monarchy.”

The biggest protest took place in Portland, where 500 people gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. The place has reportedly been a site of protest since June 2025.

With a total government shutdown since October 1, 2025, to the ruthless ICE raids separating thousands of families abruptly, people are angry and tired of the administration’s traditional way of leadership, where verdicts allegedly seem tone-deaf.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Donald Trump Jr. praised his father’s controversial Truth Social post, which featured an AI-generated clip of President Trump piloting a fighter jet marked “KING TRUMP” and dumping human waste on protestors below. Trump Jr. called it “hilarious” and said it showed his father “laughing in the faces” of critics.

Previously, in many interviews, Don Jr. and Sean Hannity have sat down together to talk about several political issues in America. Both Hannity and Don share a warm relationship since Fox News is a Republican supporter.

Towards the latter part of the interview, host Hannity raised the issue of the $250 million ballroom currently being constructed at the White House. The Trump-led construction is set to construct a lavish ballroom, described as a $200 million gold-plated vanity project spanning 90,000 square feet.

It would allegedly require the demolition of part of the East Wing, despite the president previously claiming there would be no interference with the historic building. Don Jr. immediately defended the claims and said that the official residence of the president is not as big as people say it is.

“This ballroom is going to enhance, not harm, the White House,” he said. “It’ll make it more functional,” he added. The eldest son of the family also said that Trump might be the one to use the ballroom the least.

Donald Trump Jr. said his father will be the president who gets to use his $250 million White House ballroom “the least” due to its hefty period of construction. https://t.co/FCwP9SfV48 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 22, 2025

It will be built with bulletproof glass and intended as a high-security event space. It is expected to be completed well before the end of Trump’s second term in January 2029. Officials insist that the build is being financed through a combination of Trump’s personal finances and his ardent supporters, who are tycoons from companies like Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir.

Consequently, another brand new triumphal arch could also be built by the administration. This structure could be a rival to the Lincoln Memorial in size and grandeur. Stay tuned for further details on this news.