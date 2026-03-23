Trump Mentions Biden While Visiting Graceland – Presley’s Former Home

Donald Trump went to Elvis Presley’s home and finally toured Graceland on Monday. The president, who once even jokingly compared himself to the King, appeared to enjoy his tour in Presley’s home before taking a jab at Joe Biden.

USA Today reports that Trump took some time out to visit Graceland. He shared that it was his first trip to the house. While he was there, he signed a replica of a guitar that Presley used, calling it a “great honor.” He admired his penmanship afterwards, admitting that it was a challenge to sign.

President Trump signs a replica of one of Elvis’ iconic guitars while touring the legendary Jungle Room at Graceland: TRUMP: “Ohhh, that came out good! These are HARD to sign—You know Biden couldn’t do that” “He’d have to send it off to be signed” pic.twitter.com/2CLudhUMAB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 23, 2026

One of the Graceland staff members then asked him, “Is that the first guitar you signed?” Not missing a beat, Trump replied, “Just about,” before adding, “Now, Biden couldn’t do that. You’d have to send it out to be signed,” Trump said.

Trump has a long history of taking jabs at Biden and his autopen. He even went so far as to hang a portrait and plaque up of an autopen instead of the former president himself in the Presidential Walk of Fame.

While going from room to room, a tour guide also sparked a conversation with the president about Presley’s martial arts prowess. He revealed that the singer had two 8th-degree black belts in karate.

President Trump walks in the home of ELVIS PRESLEY! 🇺🇸🎶 pic.twitter.com/itHARo4vMl — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 23, 2026

“Was he really good, or was it just —” Trump wanted to know. The staffer replied, “Actually he was really good. He started practicing —” Before he was interrupted by Trump’s question.

“OK, could I have taken him in a fight?” Trump asked. “I don’t know, you might,” he said. Another staff member joined in the banter, saying, “I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win.” Trump laughed as the other staffers agreed.

Throughout the tour, Trump cracked jokes and was very complimentary about Presley and his songs. After sharing that “Hurt” is one of his favorite Elvis songs he said, “He’s got so many, there’s very few I don’t like.” He also said, “He did nothing bad.”

Trump: I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. I met them all. I met Sinatra, I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. Sometimes I feel I should tell a little fib, and say I knew him well. pic.twitter.com/NBy951WnYV — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026

Before making his way to the King’s home, Trump was in Tennessee joining a discussion about the Memphis Safe Task Force initiative. The roundtable was about reducing crime in Memphis. He also told them that he was going to visit Graceland afterward. He said, “I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. Everyone said, ‘Did you?'” Trump then admitted that he has been tempted to lie about it.

He said, ‘I met [Frank] Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. Sometimes I feel I should tell little fibs that I knew him.”

Trump has always shown his admiration for Presley. He has played his music rallies, and has sometimes even spoken about him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Two years ago, the president took to Instagram and posted a split face portrait of him and the King side by side. In his caption he wrote, “For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

So many people agreed with Trump and posted that they thought he looked like Elvis Presley. Others were a bit skeptical, but most knew that the pic was posted in jested.