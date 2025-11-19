Donald Trump is again in hot water for a new blunder, which has been described as “un-American.” This week, the POTUS hosted the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House. On November 18, Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached Washington, D.C. He was there to discuss how to strengthen ties between the United States and the Middle East.

However, the meeting quickly turned intense when Donald Trump described Saudi Arabia as a “major non-NATO ally.” The 79-year-old POTUS also announced plans for advanced F-35 fighter jets. His announcement came after Saudi Arabia pledged to make major investments in the United States, particularly in AI, civil nuclear energy, and the tech industry.

President Trump gives Saudi Crown Prince a tour of the Presidential Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/coYFWCvmZJ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 18, 2025

During the meeting, the Middle Eastern prince was given a tour of the White House by the Republican leader. He also showed him the newly inaugurated “Presidential Walk of Fame.” The collection, which has fired up critics, features black-and-white portraits of leaders who occupied the Oval Office before Trump. Interestingly, the POTUS avoided including a photo of Joe Biden, his well-known political rival. Instead, he added a photo of his autopen with his signature.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman seemingly noticed this as he looked around the “Presidential Walk of Fame.” A clip of him standing in front of the latest installation has gone viral, where he can even be seen laughing. Trump critics have found it disappointing, as the prince also appeared to notice his dig at Joe Biden.

“The United States has fallen so low. Never before has a sitting president behaved in such a manner. He is ridiculing a former president in front of a foreigner,” one disappointed user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Trump mocked a former president in front of a foreign leader, as if America’s dignity were his plaything. It’s not Biden’s image that collapses… it’s the nation’s honor. When others laugh, it’s because the President invited it.”

Trump has just stopped to show the Saudi Crown Prince the portrait of BIDEN signed with an autopen on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” The United States has fallen so low. Never before has a sitting president behaved in such a manner. He is ridiculing a former president in… pic.twitter.com/KNZfCo9cje — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) November 18, 2025

A third shared the same sentiment: “I am absolutely outraged. These are not American values.” A fourth added, “It is repugnant. That man is not the President. He should be behind bars.”

“You’re right to be horrified. It’s childish and pathetic. Real leaders focus on their future accomplishments. This guy just wants REVENGE,” wrote another user.

More or less, most Americans seemed unhappy with the situation.

Meanwhile, the visit also included a black-tie dinner attended by Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo. Elon Musk and Tim Cook were also present at the dinner.