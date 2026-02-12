Trump Issues Threat to Republicans Who Oppose His Cherished Policy

Trump went on an angry rant, saying there would be consequences for Republicans who are against his tariffs on Canada. However, it appears that his worries just came true as the House voted to block his policy.

The president recently introduced a policy to levy tariffs on imports from Canada. What he didn’t expect was Republicans joining hands with Democrats to squash his decision.

​

A total of six Republicans voted that the president’s “national emergency” to impose tariffs on imported commodities from Canada was not justified. The defiants included Don Bacon of Nebraska, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, and Kevin Kiley of California, The Daily Beast reported.

​

Trump calls Canada tariffs “a WIN” as House votes 219-211 to end them Six Republicans defected to kill his emergency tariff powers on Canada First time the GOP-led House has 🅱️roken with Trump on trade policy Trump can veto, but the rebellion in his own party is now on record pic.twitter.com/DQQgrgyPLN — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) February 11, 2026

Trump declared a national emergency last February and threatened to impose penalties on imports from Canada after he claimed fentanyl crossing the northern border posed a threat to national security.

​

It appears that POTUS was anticipating pushback from his own party members. He took to his Truth Social account to post an ominous warning before the vote: “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!”

TARIFF TURMOIL: The House passed legislation aimed at reversing Trump’s tariffs on Canada, with several Republicans joining Democrats for a rare rebuke of the president. Trump warned amid the vote that Republican lawmakers would suffer electoral consequences for voting against… pic.twitter.com/TZIn5NnSHN — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 12, 2026

The first four representatives on the list who voted to override Trump’s tariffs on Canada already possess the reputation of being rebels. They have defied the president’s policies quite frequently. Don Bacon and Dan Newhouse are, however, nearing their retirement and unlikely to face political retaliation from Trump.

He reminded that tariffs have provided the country with national security and have significantly reduced the trade deficit. He stated, “Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago.

In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege.”

​

Just a day before the rare Republican rebuke, House members voted against the lawmakers’ ability to influence Trump’s economic policy. House Speaker Mike Johnson proposed extending the block on a vote reprimanding Trump’s tariffs until July. However, Reps. Massie, Bacon, and Kiley sided with Democrats and voted down the decision.

​

Some political analysts believe that certain Republicans defying POTUS’s policies may be an indication of a bigger picture. Is Trump losing control over his own party members? Only time will tell.