“Trump is Weak” — MAGA Ally Turns on the Government After ICE Shoots ICU Nurse in Minneapolis

The ICE shooting spree in Minneapolis has turned even staunch followers of Trump against him. This is what we can infer from recent posts of Tim Pool, a right-wing political commentator and MAGA enthusiast who has long supported the President.

Following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents, Pool has not shied away from criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of the immigration crackdown.

While the federal government claims that agents shot Pretti because he was armed with a gun, videos of the incident do not show the victim pointing a weapon towards them.

This is what Pool has also noticed. Sharing a video of the incident on X, the podcast host highlighted that Pretti might not have been armed when he was shot. He wrote, “Empty hand, then gun in hand.”

He added, “Appears the man may have been disarmed before being shot. This is a chain of events in a greater conflict. Neither side cares at this point what justifies it or doesn’t. I don’t see Trump winning this one.”

Pool, who endorsed Trump during the 2020 and 2024 elections, has now labeled him a ‘weak president’ who is not able to prevent a ‘civil war’ from happening in the country. One of his X posts stated, “Trump is weak.” Another read, “Trump isn’t Lincoln, he’s Buchanan.”

For those unaware, James Buchanan was the 15th US President, whose tenure was marked by the Civil War in the 1860s. Pool also urged Trump to end the ICE crackdown in Minneapolis by writing, “Trump should personally go to Minneapolis and force the whole thing to shut down, no more fighting, no more partisan conflict.”

When Democratic strategist Matt McDermott shared a post stating that the Trump administration was trying to acquire Minnesota voter files, Pool reposted the note and wrote, “Yea uh. This is civil war.”

In another post, he called Pretti a ‘radicalized leftist’ but agreed that he certainly was not trying to kill the law enforcement officers who shot him.

He penned, “Peretti was a radicalized leftist who wanted to “dearrest” and obstruct. He refused to be detained and fought feds. They saw the gun, yelled GUN Gun and he got shot. There’s no reason to think he was trying to massacre LEOs.”

Pool is one of the many Trump supporters who have turned against the government due to its questionable crackdown policy. According to the New York Times, only 40% people approve of Trump’s immigration policies. The number was 48% just last month.

Things have worsened for the administration after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good earlier in January, which led to widespread protests.

Now with Pretti’s death, ICE is once again under fire. However, the Department of Homeland Security claims that both these victims threatened the safety of enforcement officers.