Trump Invents Bizarre New Word in Rant Targeting “Republicans Voting Against America”

In a weekend post urging Republicans to support his voting overhaul, President Donald Trump mangled the English language while pressing on Capitol Hill. He has used the word mutilation before, but a hybridized version has now appeared.

“No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children,” he wrote.

Even if it is a typo, the word has now shown up multiple times on Truth Social as Trump pushes the SAVE America Act.

The SAVE America Act is a rebranded successor to last year’s Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. The House had passed an earlier version, but it was stalled in the Senate, where the current version has been facing odds. The proposal would require voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship (like passports or birth certificates) and present a photo ID at the polls.

It would also make states hand over voter rolls to the Department of Homeland Security for verification checks.

REPORTER: “Do you think, if Leader Thune can’t accomplish [the Save America Act], do you think the Senate needs a new leader? “ PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t think there’s ever been a bill that’s more popular than the Save America Act.” “It’s voter ID. It’s proof of citizenship.… pic.twitter.com/pjSQ1c9HDU — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2026

The Brennan Center for Justice has warned that these requirements could block millions of eligible voters. Their research suggests that more than 21 million Americans don’t have easy access to citizenship documents. For example, voters who are younger or who are women who have changed their names and/or belong to communities of color are disproportionately affected.

Trump, however, says the bill is a necessary firewall against voter fraud. On the other hand, that claim has been repeatedly challenged by studies and court findings, which often show that such fraud is very rare.

The now-viral “mutilization” post was tied to a failed Senate amendment that would have barred transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The amendment was backed by Trump ally Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who fell short in a 49–41 vote, thereby not clearing the 60-vote threshold. Still, Trump insists such provisions belong in the broader bill.

In his post, Trump instructed Republicans to reject any compromise with Democrats during the ongoing partial government shutdown unless the SAVE America Act is passed. He also urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to identify GOP defectors and warned:

“[They] will never be elected again.”

BREAKING🚨: Senate Majority Leader John Thune just announced the Senate is voting TODAY on key Trump-backed measures in the SAVE America Act: 1. BANNING biological men from women’s sports

2. ENDING gender transition surgeries & procedures for minors

3. RESTRICTING widespread… pic.twitter.com/jgd6F8xPMm — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 21, 2026

The government shutdown has already strained federal operations, including airport security.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff are essential workers, yet they are working without pay, which is why some are calling in sick or quitting, even at major hubs. Thus, Trump repeatedly thinks that ICE agents can be deployed to assist at airports to solve this issue. Critics view this proposal as another controversial use of federal power.

In an interview with NewsNation, Trump said no deal should move forward until Democrats agree to his voting bill.