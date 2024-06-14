Trump Hints at Potential Running Mate, Says Has "Sort of Pretty Good Idea" Who it Will Be

Speaking with Fox News's Aishah Hasnie at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., former President Donald Trump hinted at his choice for vice president. Trump declared that he "sort of has a pretty good idea" about his potential running partner. When questioned whether his pick attended National Republican Senatorial Committee meetings, he said, "Probably. I don't want to go, but I think (it) will probably get announced during the convention," Trump said. "During the convention. There were some good people and, we have some very good people." Giving a good idea that the vice presidential candidate will be announced during the Republican National Convention.

WHO SHOULD HE CHOOSE? pic.twitter.com/wn5d7Osxto — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 14, 2024

Milwaukee will host the convention from July 15 to 18. Republican governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin may make the shortlist, according to Trump. "And I think I could consider that," he said. "Yes. I haven't been asked that question, but he would be on that list." As per The Hill, for the first time since the riots on January 6, Trump was back in the vicinity of Capitol Hill, and he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Their political relationship had been tense since Trump's rejection of the results of the 2020 election. “He and I got a chance to talk. We shook hands a few times. He got a lot of standing ovations,” McConnell said. “It was an entirely positive meeting … I can’t think of anything to tell you out of it that was negative.” As per The Washington Post, the Republican leader has already started to focus on a select group of possible vice presidential contenders.

On Trump’s VP Choice:

“Trump doesn't need balance, he needs backup." pic.twitter.com/SgUZsDyAII — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) June 7, 2024

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson are featured on the list. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), and Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake were notably left off of lists of potential screening candidates in many high-profile publications that referenced sources acquainted with Trump's campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Samuel Corum

“Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless the person is named Donald J. Trump,” campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement. Trump has stated that he is not in a rush to name his running mate, as per NYTimes, potential candidates, including Doug Burgum, Tim Scott, and J.D. Vance, have made remarks during their campaigns that may serve as interviews. Burgum and Vance were among those who went to Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan to demonstrate their support, as he was found guilty on 34 felony charges of manipulating corporate documents.

🚨 TRUMP ON HIS VP PICK: “I can’t tell you that… I mean I know who it’s going to be” pic.twitter.com/yYu6pDGKCn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

As per Reuters, Trump highly praised U.S. Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum at a Manhattan fundraiser last week making it obvious that these two potentials were among his favorites.