Trump Has a Message For Those Who Didn't Vote For Him In New Interview: "I'm Going To..."

Following his victory in the 2024 election, Donald Trump sat down for his first television interview with NBC's Meet the Press which aired on Sunday. He sounded more intent on uniting people and had a message for those who did not vote for him. His calm demeanor came as a surprise given his aggressive rhetoric on the campaign trail.

"I'm going to treat them every bit as well as I have treated the greatest MAGA supporters...We'll treat everybody good," Trump told host Kristen Welker, signaling a potential shift from his typically divisive approach. He stressed that he would try and bring the country together at a time when America seems more divided than ever. The 78-year-old leader put a lot of emphasis on togetherness, not just as a quick political slogan but as a practical strategy for advancing the nation. He said, "We want success for our country, we want safety for our country." Trump's proposal went beyond just rhetoric. In his ideal America, regular citizens would be able to "walk across the street and buy a loaf of bread without being shot." This resonates with what most Americans desire: a normal life and a sense of security.

"I'm going to treat you every bit as well as I have treated the greatest MAGA supporters. … But what I say to them is I love you, and we're going to all work together. And we're going to bring it together."

The interview touched on several critical issues, including the topic of immigration. Trump reiterated his ambitious plan for mass deportation that he claimed would begin with convicted criminals. However, he showed a surprising degree of nuance regarding 'Dreamers'—individuals brought to the U.S. as children. "We're going to have to do something with them," he said, adding, “I will work with the Democrats on a plan.” When it came to foreign policy, Trump shared that he is working on a plan for how the U.S. deals with other countries in a way that makes sense and works in real life. Furthermore, he elaborated on his stance on NATO, which remained conditional: support is guaranteed if member nations pay their fair share, as per NBC News.

From his very first address, Trump made it apparent that he had little interest in the 'American carnage' debate. He somewhat held back when asked if he would seek revenge on political opponents. "I’m not looking to go back into the past," he said to Welker, quipping, "Retribution will be through success." Meanwhile, his cabinet selections are causing a stir. Whether it's Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services or Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon, Trump's bizarre choices have garnered backlash.

Trump says his inauguration speech will be “unifying.”



Let’s hope it’s not another “American Carnage” moment.



If he focuses on winning—looking forward, not backward—it’ll land. Reagan’s optimism and JFK’s call to action set the tone for transformative… — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) December 8, 2024

During the segment, Trump also talked about the economy and how tough things can get. When it came to tariffs, he didn’t hold back. When pressed about potential consumer impacts, he candidly admitted, "I can't guarantee anything," as per The Hill. As the nation looks toward his upcoming swearing-in, Trump promised unity.