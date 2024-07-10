Trump Gushes Over Barron After Debut at Rally, Then Proceeds to Challenge Biden to $1M Charity Golf

Former president Donald Trump proudly introduced his youngest son, Barron Trump, on Tuesday evening to 45,000 supporters in a rally held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida. “A very young man who is now going to college – got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice,” Trump gushed to the cheering crowd.

“He’s a very good guy...This is a young man. He just turned 18...Oh, look at this...This is the first time he’s ever done this. Barron…stand up,” the Republican leader encouraged as the teenager rose and gave the MAGA supporters a fist pump and wave. As per The NY Post, the crowd welcomed Barron with applause and a standing ovation as he made his debut.

“That’s the first time, right? You’re pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric, we got to talk about that,” Donald Sr. said, mentioning his other sons, who had both spoken to the assembly before their father arrived. “Welcome to the scene, Barron,” Donald Sr. added enthusiastically. According to The Independent, Barron was first chosen to represent Florida as a delegate to the Republican National Convention. However, on May 10, his mother, Melania Trump, announced that he would be unable to attend. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," a spokeswoman for the former first lady said in a statement.

Trump also praised Barron a few weeks back while appearing on the radio show, Kayal and Company, as reported by The Daily Beast. “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny...He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

According to Daily Mail, during the rally, Donald Sr. also challenged President Joe Biden yet again for another round of debate and invited him for a high-stakes golf game. "I'm also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here. On Doral's Blue Monster considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world...It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history."

"And if he wins I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, 1 million dollars," the ex-president added. It followed it up with a speculation. "I bet he doesn't take the offer." In response, Biden campaign spokesperson, James Singer, asserted, "Joe Biden doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics – he's busy leading America and defending the free world,"