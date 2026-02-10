Trump Goes on 2:30 a.m. Truth Social Rant on Reagan, Musk, and Old Feuds

Every few days, Donald Trump goes on Truth Social and candidly shares his views on various issues. He does not care if what he’s posting includes content that is AI-generated misinformation or racist; he just keeps posting for hours. The 79-year-old posts the most at night when he should be sleeping.

This time, he went on a 2:30 a.m. posting spree, which was boastful as well as nostalgic. Trump shared a photo of himself from the 1980s, where he’s shaking hands with former President Ronald Reagan.

Since some supporters find younger Trump to be charismatic, he did not miss a chance to post an interview where he’s complaining about countries “ripping off” America. He also boasted about his highest approval ratings among the Hispanic community and his attempts to lower drug prices.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 06:30 AM EST 02.10.26

“Bobby Kennedy said his 29-year-old very left-wing Democratic son called him to express how proud he is of President Trump and RFK for dramatically lowering drug prices.” pic.twitter.com/mZCvGlUBqj — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2026

In reality, Trump’s approval ratings are low due to the state of the economy and his administration’s immigrant crackdown. There has been widespread outrage against ICE following the killing and deportation of several people, including U.S. citizens.

Donald Trump also seems to be friendly with Elon Musk again after their very public falling out. He shared Musk’s message for abolishing mail-in voting. Another post he reshared focused on Trump’s triumph in a case against immigrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

He made sure to share various articles from a Trump-friendly website, Just the News. Even when Trump’s name has appeared in Jeffrey Epstein documents, his attention is on everything else.

Donald Trump has deleted a Truth Social video depicting Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as monkeys, triggering bipartisan condemnation. The post, shared during a late-night social media spree, also recycled debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 US… pic.twitter.com/8kkNLh3kZz — 10 News (@10NewsAU) February 7, 2026

His posts from previous days are on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and the Winter Olympics. Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s predominantly Spanish performance as the worst ever, while everyone called it historic for the Puerto Rican.

A few days ago, Trump also posted a racist video where former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were edited as apes. The post has been deleted, receiving bipartisan criticism, but Trump did not apologize for the post. He claimed he did not make a mistake and posted the video after watching the first part.