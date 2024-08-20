Trump Followers Now Holding Cups of JD Vance's 'Sperm' to Mock Tim Walz in New MAGA Trend

Donald Trump and JD Vance's supporters have resorted to a bizarre show of backing their favored political figures. The Republican supporters have been carrying the 'JD Vance Family Kit,' which is a replica of the sperm cup of the Vice Presidential candidate. The MAGA trend came around so as to mock the 'childless' Democrat politicians, as reported by Mirror.

The weird trend of carrying a cup with Vance's picture while shouting, "Make America Great Again," during campaign rallies has left various political commentators speechless due to the intensity of the mockery; various right-wing supporters are in full swing extending their support to the Trump-Vance pair through this triggering theatric.

The humiliating trend follows the debatable statements made by Republican politicians in the past about women who are unable to conceive children and yet contribute to American politics actively. Back in 2021, Vance said, "It's just a basic fact - you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC - the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" during an interview with then-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

Adding on, in the resurfaced interview, Vance said that they were "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

The comment, made years back, was recently condemned by various people, including Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who said, "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too," as reported by CBS News.

Netizens also expressed their dismay at a petty display of the MAGA supporters. @Esqueer_ tweeted, "Babe wake up, MAGA is carrying around JD Vance jizz cups," with varying images of the campaigners walking with cups. Another X (formerly known as Twitter) user @altsexybaldcap sarcastically tweeted, "This must be a celibacy campaign. MAGA-ites carry J. D. Vance sperm donation cups like nails from the Crucifix. Handmaid's Tale not as an elitist bureaucracy, but a popular movement." @softtail65 wrote, "We are NOT weird! Hey, did you get your JD Vance sperm cup yet? Ffs... "

@ABrosnikoff tweeted with similar surprise that read, "The new 'rage' is carrying a cup of supposed sperm belonging to Vance at the desperation rallies, WEIRD! " @KathiGaughan condemned the bizarre campaign by sharing, "This is a photo showing how low MAGAts are. This is supposedly a cup of JD Vance's sperm because Tim Walz's son and daughter were conceived via IVF. This is not only disgusting but shows how crude the Trump Vance supporters are. Neither one of these deserves a single vote." The debate on conceiving has stretched out with undoubted surprises ever since Vance joined hands with Trump as his running mate.