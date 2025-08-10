Trump Flaunts ‘2028’ Merch in White House Gift Shop, Sparks Speculation of a Third Term Comeback

President Donald Trump was seen flaunting the new White House store merch to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He was seen showing off the hats and other MAGA-themed goods to Aliyev with a hidden agenda.

The merchandise has a message of ‘Trump 2028’, which is connected to his running for a third presidential term. Another slogan includes ‘4 more years’, signaling the next time. The clip of him going through the shop merch has gone viral, and he’s heard saying everyone wants him to run again, and the Azerbaijani President replies, including us.

Trump may not have said anything about running for a third term, but he keeps signaling that a lot of people want him to. However, due to the 22nd Amendment, no person can be elected and serve more than two terms. He has emphasized that he has debated the idea, but he probably won’t, despite several people asking him to run again.

He claimed there were methods to go around the amendment in March, but there was no confirmation. During his interview from Air Force One, he stated that many people have asked him for a third term, which would be his fourth technically, even though the 2020 elections were rigged.

He’s turned the White House into a Temu outlet, cheap goods all made in China, gold stick ons to give the illusion you’re surrounded by wealth, autographed mug shots. What a fucking embarrassing time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/kuwQsxCGDa — KB in the PNW-Resisting since 1964 (@KirstyBain65) August 9, 2025

He further continued that he does not want to talk about it as there is a long time to go for now. Netizens have been decoding the things from the gift shop and have concluded how problematic some items are.

We don’t know how Trump plans to stay in the White House beyond his term, but it may be legally suspicious. The administration wants to remain in power despite the amendment.

Moreover, he violated democracy when he tried to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of Biden. In another interview, Trump stated that he has the best poll numbers and that he’d like to run the third time, but probably won’t.

On a scale from 1-100, how ridiculous is Trump and his campaign gift shop in the White House? pic.twitter.com/JfZ6p49QvV — Dossier-Truther (@meberight) August 10, 2025

Meanwhile, people are questioning why there are Trump 2028 hats at the store; they do not make sense. One user called the merchandise tacky and claimed no store sells something so tacky.

Some users called the shop to ask if it would become a Temu outlet. Since the goods are made in China with gold sticks, they look cheap. Trump is obsessed with gold; however, the gift shop appears to be made of a cheap synthetic material.