Trump family Breaks Silence on Wild Barron Trump Time Travel Theory

A new conspiracy theory that Barron Trump is a time traveler is gaining traction online, but Lara Trump appears to have debunked it. Internet sleuths have uncovered a 1893 book by an American writer, Ingersoll Lockwood. The book titled Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey details the journey of a wealthy boy who lives in Castle Trump and travels to Russia. He does all of this under the guidance of a man named Don.

The internet has obviously connected the dots, claiming that Castle Trump refers to Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago house. The individual named Don is the president himself. Regardless of the internet’s overreaching theory, the similarities between Donald Trump and the 1893 story are uncanny. This has led many to believe that the Trump family may actually be capable of time travel.

This would also explain how Trump became a successful businessman, returned for a second presidential term, and survived multiple assassination attempts. Speaking of the assassination attempts, after the latest attempt on the president’s life by Cole Allen, another time-traveler conspiracy theory quickly gained traction online.

Unlike the Barron Trump time traveler theory, this theory is way more ominous and shrouded in mystery. Following the April 25 White House Dinner shooting, the internet uncovered a post on X. The post was made on Dec. 21, 2023, and simply read “Cole Allen.” The post could have alluded to a simple coincidence, but the user’s cover image made matters even more odd.

I used Uncensored AI to conduct an independent analysis. Can verify with 99.9% accuracy that the “painting banner” is an anamorphic copy of the viral Trump image from Butler, PA. Not only did the individual who tweeted “Cole Allen” (and nothing else) in 2023 have ties to a… pic.twitter.com/bN5QdMaqhb — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 26, 2026

The internet claimed that the pixelated cover image was a picture of the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Various users refuted the claim, calling the comparison “far-fetched.” Even so, the ominous time-traveler theory gained significant traction online. While the Cole Allen theory is still circulating online, a member of the Trump family seems to have debunked the Barron Trump time traveler theory.

Lara Trump claims that her Brother in-law, Barron Trump, is NOT a Time Traveler pic.twitter.com/ClYd4tg2sK — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) May 6, 2026

According to the Independent, Lara Trump spoke on the matter in her podcast. “I’m not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here,” Eric Trump’s wife began. “Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Sorry to say it. I’m sorry, I broke a lot of people’s hearts today. It doesn’t exist, but people have gotten so far off the rails on this ‘Barron being a time traveler’ thing. I don’t know what to tell you. I think it’s crazy. I’ve known Barron for 18 years, OK, he’s not a time traveler.” Kai Trump also commented on the matter, stating that she “doesn’t go down those rabbit holes.”

Lara Trump said people love to “grab on to conspiracies” and denied claims that Trump’s youngest son is a time traveler, saying she had “seen him grow up.” That said, Ingersoll Lockwood also wrote a book titled The Last President, which described an outsider from America who came to the country and became the leader during “widespread unrest.”

As with conspiracy theories, various wild claims were made about the Trump family having connections to time travel. One user stated how John Trump, Donald Trump’s uncle, had access to Nikola Tesla’s archives. Tesla is known to have experimented with time travel technology and the internet claims that the Trump family might have gotten their hands on it now.