Kai Trump Shuts Down Viral Barron Trump Theory: ‘I Don’t Go Down Those Rabbit Holes’

A viral conspiracy theory that Barron Trump is a time traveler has received renewed media attention. The 19-year-old was born into privilege but is known for his calm and humble nature. Netizens have many questions and opinions about the 19-year-old, who rose to fame after appearing at Donald Trump’s swearing-in in January 2025.

Speculation about Barron’s theory was firmly dismissed by someone close to the family. In a popular podcast, Kai Trump laughed off the claim, making it clear she had no interest in engaging. According to a viral clip on social media, President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter Kai Trump, appeared on the Impaulsive podcast. The show launched in 2018 and is hosted by WWE wrestler Logan Paul and creator Mike Majlak.

The conversation begins with a direct question: “Is Barron Trump a time traveler?” Kai responded without hesitation: “No, he’s not.” When asked again for confirmation, she doubled down, saying, “I’ve seen some stuff on TikTok… he’s not. Don’t worry.”

Kai Trump shuts down the Barron Trump time traveler theory Logan Paul: “Is he a time traveler?” Kai Trump: “No, he’s not” Logan Paul: “There was a book written about the adventures of Barron Trump from like a hundred years ago. In the book guess what Barron Trump’s dad’s name… pic.twitter.com/LLkkFyX6g8 — Jack (@Jackkk) May 4, 2026

The chaotic and candid conversation then turns to the origin of the theory, including 19th-century novels by Ingersoll Lockwood.

These books feature a fictional character named “Baron Trump,” who goes on dreamy adventures and is guided by a figure named “Don.” Kai Trump appeared surprised and exclaimed, “Really.” She then said the 18-year-old social media figure prefers not to think about such far-fetched ideas.

“I don’t go down those rabbit holes,” Kai said, acknowledging how easy it is to get pulled into conspiracy theories. The oldest of the five Trump siblings also said looking into such theories too much can make someone spiral.

“If you look into that stuff, you can fall down it. Literally,” she added, implying the teenager preferred to stay grounded.

“The character’s name isn’t even Don, this is why people shouldn’t just go off second-hand information,” one user wrote.

Another slammed the trio, saying, “unemployed people having the best time with this one.” A third said, “This young lady is something, I like her.”

An ongoing theory reveals that Barron Trump has traveled through time has been on the internet for a while. The rumor stems from an alleged connection between Barron Trump and a fictional character. That character was created by 19th-century writer Ingersoll Lockwood in his well-known books.

View this post on Instagram

His books, titled The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump, Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey, and The Last President, feature a young boy named “Baron Trump.” They tell the story of a young boy who embarks on a journey seeking adventure and time travel.

In these stories, the character lives in a place called “Trump Castle” and is guided by a mentor named “Don.” These names caught fans’ attention. Many began comparing the books’ plot to the life of the real Barron Trump.

One of Ingersoll Lockwood’s books, The Last President, also draws links. Some readers claim its plot mirrors modern events. These include political unrest, a disputed election, and a figure named Pence. The book also references Fifth Avenue, where Trump Tower stands.

Kai Trump was not the only one to dismiss the claim. Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump also ruled out the rumor that Barron Trump is a time traveler.

View this post on Instagram

Lara Trump appeared on a recent episode of her podcast, The Right View. She reacted with disbelief. She said she had seen the claims circulating and called them “wild.”

“I’m not trying to ruin anybody’s fun,” she said, “but Barron Trump is not a time traveler.” She added that the idea is “crazy,” emphasizing that there’s no truth behind it.