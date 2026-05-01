Kai Trump Says Half the World Dislikes Her Because of Her Last Name, Netizens React

Kai Trump‘s interview with Logan Paul from January 7, 2026, has resurfaced on social media. She discussed her public image and what it’s like to be a Trump on an episode of the IMPULSIVE podcast.

According to her, 50% of the world does not like her because of her last name. She said, “50% of the world doesn’t like me because of my last name, but they don’t actually know me.” She also recalled a stranger approaching her in public to criticize her grandfather, Donald Trump. The person told her, “he s—.” She responded with grace and thanked the person for taking the time to tell her that. She hopes people give it a shot and try to get to know her.

Kai Trump opens up about being judged because of her last name "50% of the world doesn't like me because of my last name but they don't actually know me" pic.twitter.com/Ed9p8eKLRw — Smithkent William (@SmithkentWkgm) April 30, 2026

In the same interview, the 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. also shared about her career aspirations and her plans for her career down the line. She wants to be a pro golfer and create a brand.

She also wants to travel as part of her personal goal. Kai said she usually keeps her goals private. Still, she shared a few in the interview. She wants to try ski diving and also wishes for 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Some netizens sympathized with her, as one wrote, “People who like to lecture others that nobody should be assigned collective guilt have no qualms towards specific groups or people they don’t like.” One X user joked, “No one should harass anyone based on ethnicity, but her grandfather is doing a good job at that.”

Another one noted that her name has helped her career. They posted, “If you’re gonna take advantage of that last name and enjoy the perks of qualifying for events or tournaments you’d NEVER get into in a million years, then you have to deal with the flip side.” One more took a jab, “Honey, it’s more than 50%. I bet you’d be fun though.”

Kai Trump opens up about her life goals and ambitions “I think social media wise, if I could get 10 million subscribers on YouTube, I think that’d be really, really cool” “I want to become a pro golfer, win a few tournaments and hopefully be number one in the world eventually… pic.twitter.com/gQlKNVV4p1 — Jack (@Jackkk) April 27, 2026

Many people accuse Kai of having a golfing career due to her last name. Viewers have often criticized her golfing skills and called out her performance. Earlier, she was also slammed for her tone-deaf answers about her career plans. She posted a TikTok video about the LPGA Tour, graduating, college and maintaining a social media presence.

The video quickly drew backlash. Critics said she seemed out of touch with the real world and that her success came from her family name. Another one of her controversies involved a grocery haul with a Secret Service agent.