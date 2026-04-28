Teacher Fired Over TikTok Video Reacting to Trump Assassination Attempt

An Ohio teacher was fired from her position for posting a video where she expressed disappointment over Donald Trump surviving the assassination attempt on his life. Following the assassination attempt, Cole Allen has been charged with “one count of attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm & ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.”

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Florida is being heavily scrutinized. Thanks to the internet, it has also drawn conspiracy theories. The president himself addressed the assassination attempt, strangely calling it an “honor.” Trump alleged that the “most impactful people” in history have had assassination attempts on their lives, even comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln.

“I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after,” Trump said. “Just take a look at the names here. The big names, and I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot. We’ve done a lot.”

Corinne Baum, a pre-K teacher at The Children's House (now known as Bright Path Kids) in Cincinnati, posted a video expressing disappointment that Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt. This has gained widespread criticism and calls for the school to be contacted… pic.twitter.com/kISNvEgqDy — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) April 27, 2026

Corinne Baum, a teacher at BrightPath Bridgetown Child Care Center, has now lost her job for expressing disappointment over Trump surviving the assassination attempt. According to Fox News, the Ohio teacher posted a 20-second video lamenting the news. “Man, there’s been a few creators on here saying that like Friday or yesterday could have been the day and then I wake up to that news, but not that news,” Baum can be heard saying in the video.

“We’re going to have to pay really close attention to what they’re trying to actually distract us from.” Various internet users have claimed that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was “staged.” Karoline Leavitt pushed back on those claims, calling them “crazy nonsense.” “It’s very important to us that we get the truths and the facts about this case and any case out there as quickly as possible to dispel some of that crazy nonsense running rampant online,” Leavitt said. So as far as we’re concerned, just providing maximum transparency, and hopefully people will believe the truth rather than the lies and conspiracies that so often go crazy on social media.”

BrightPath has since issued a statement regarding Corinne Baum’s statement. “Our organization does not tolerate and explicitly condemns any calls for violence,” the statement read. “The comments made online by this individual are deeply inconsistent with our values. The individual in question has been terminated.”

It’s unclear what the Ohio teacher’s specific role was at BrightPath. According to Fox News, Baum’s LinkedIn profile stated that she was affiliated with The Children’s House. The Children’s House was BrightPath’s earlier name, which was rebranded in 2023.