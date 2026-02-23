Trump Faces Social Media Backlash Over Bizarre Hairspray and Ozone Layer Rant at Governors Dinner

It appears that President Donald Trump made things awkward at the National Governors Association dinner on Saturday, February 21, after he spouted out a joke about hairspray harming the ozone layer. Following this, he is facing heavy scrutiny and trolling from the public on social media.

During the event, Trump shed light on his partnership with Utah Governor Spencer Cox to protect the Great Salt Lake, which is being severely impacted due to climate change-related issues. The president tagged the situation as a “real environmental problem.”

He then steered the conversation in a completely different direction, taking the chance to take a jibe at those who troll him for using hairspray.

Trump stated that while applying hairspray, he’s reminded time and time again that he is “going to ruin the ozone layer.”

Trump is ranting about hairspray "destroying the ozone" like it's still 1975. CFCs were banned decades ago.

Modern aerosols aren't the problem. This man is governing off expired talking points and half-remembered cable news from 50 years ago.

“That is what I call a real environmental problem, not using hairspray, and I’m going to ruin the ozone,” he announced. Video recordings of the event show that Trump’s remarks were met with an awkward silence.

Trump went on, expressing frustration that even when he is inside his own apartment, he is accused of harming the environment by using hairspray. “I am in my apartment in Trump Tower. The building is sealed off. And if I use hairspray, they say, ‘You’re creating an environmental hazard’,” he added.

The “endangerment finding” from 2009 proved that several greenhouse gases, including chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which could be commonly found in aerosol products like hairspray, are harmful to public health.

A slurring Donald Trump complains he can't use hairspray due to environmentalists: "I am in my apartment in Trump Tower, the building is sealed off. And if I use hairspray, they say, you're creating an environmental hazard."

​The threat is severe because the gases gradually harm the ozone layer, the gaseous layer surrounding the Earth that protects the planet from the sun’s UV rays.

Snippets from the meeting spread across social media platforms, and netizens criticized Trump for dismissing decades-long research that proves that CFCs cause real harm to the environment.

One X user pointed out that this is not the first time Trump disregarded scientific facts and opined that he should be stopped being televised.

Another said that now that toxic chemicals are banned, he can carry on using his hairspray. A third user joked, “He must use less now because he only has a few hairs left.”

One individual supported the 79-year-old’s claims. “Yes, he (Trump) is so RIGHT! We need to stop worrying about fake problems like climate change/CO₂ and real ones like why all the water is drying up and the beaches are eroding. Why is it getting HOTTER? We all know the answer. CHEMTRAILS!” the user wrote.