Trump Faces Ridicule for Major Math Mistake During Live TV Appearance

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing ridicule online after he made a basic math error on live TV.

On Thursday, February 5, the President was present at a press event in Washington, DC, to announce the launch of TrumpRX, a website that offers the “lowest prices on prescription drugs” direct-to-consumer, per its official website.

However, during the announcement, the 79-year-old made a major math-related blunder.

Trump: They’re slashing the price of a common inhaler from $458 to $51, a difference of nearly 800%. pic.twitter.com/vKErBEJch4 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2026

“Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly-used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers throughout a new website,” Trump stated during the press conference.

“For years, politicians from both parties have promised to bring down prescription drug prices and make healthcare more affordable, but they all failed,” he continued.

“It was all words, as usual. They failed and they failed badly. They tried doing this — some of them. Most of them didn’t even try because they never really had a shot at it. But, I’m actually getting it done — and it is done, actually,” the president stated further.

He went on to say that consumers will see “numbers that you’re not even going to believe,” citing examples such as “dramatic reductions in the cost of popular weight loss drugs known as GLP1s.”

The president added that “AstraZeneca’s slashing the price of a common inhaler from $458 to $51,” claiming that it’s a “difference of nearly 800%.”

Trump also claimed that Wegovy is being reduced “from more than $1,300 to $199,” which, according to him, is a “578% difference!” which “Nobody can even believe.” However, the percentages quoted by the president are mathematically incorrect, which prompted widespread criticism from internet users.

“I believe the story that someone was paid to take his SATs. Stumpy can’t do basic math to save his life,” one user wrote, while another user emphasised, “It’s 88.8%. Did they not teach math in school?”

“When I hear these Trump percentages, I understand how he banckrupted casinos,” another user wrote.

A fourth user commented, “Trump’s inhaler “miracle” is like a thief returning your stolen wallet—then charging a finder’s fee. The math alone reveals the grift: an 800% “difference” would require paying patients to breathe.”

They continued, “His $51 “slashed” price is actually $16 higher than the $35 caps secured in 2024 under bipartisan pressure—a 45.7% markup disguised as relief. While manufacturers capped costs two years ago, this admin now peddles outdated $458 list prices to fabricate victory.”

“No new negotiations occurred; pharmacies already sold generics below $45 last quarter. Breathlessly rebranding price hikes as rescue? That’s the wheeze of crony capitalism,” the user stated.

I believe the story that someone was paid to take his SATs. Stumpy can’t do basic math to save his life. — Leslieoo7 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) February 6, 2026

In contrast to social media users’ reaction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described TrumpRX.gov as a “state-of-the-art website for American consumers to purchase low-cost prescription drugs.”

“This historic announcement will save millions of Americans money,” she added.

Meanwhile, during the aforementioned press conference, Trump’s Administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Dr Mehmet Oz, demonstrated the website’s functionality, which is now available to browse.